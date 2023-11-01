Restaurant Opening and Closings at The Star District and Frisco

The Star is worth visiting even for those who are not Cowboy fans. It remains a popular destination for those seeking dynamic dining experiences, shopping and entertainment. There have been several openings lately, and one surprising closing. Here's a roundup of what's new (and out) at the Star in Frisco.
NOW OPEN
Sidecar Social
6770 Winning Drive The new Sidecar Social at The Star weighs in at 23,000 square feet, with an all-season patio and a wide array of adult games, live music and a big party atmosphere. This is an ideal destination for large group outings or if you're looking for something a bit more memorable. Open daily, 11 am to 1 am.
Miller Lite House
5 Cowboys Way, No. 125 Miller Lite House offers sports enthusiasts and visitors a chance to bask in the excitement of game day, every day. Inside, visitors encounter a 300-square-foot cooler, stocked with beverages such as Miller Lite and Vizzy Hard Seltzer. Open daily, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
La Parisienne
6740 Winning Drive La Parisienne is a charming French restaurant that promises to transport guests to the romantic ambiance of a Parisian night with French-inspired cuisine and live music in an elegant space. There are Tiffany blue accents, water features, 3D art murals and glistening chandeliers. The menu has classic French dishes from coq au vin ($25) to bouillabaisse ($32) and a steak au poivre ($45). Open daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
COMING SOON
Wabi House
3675 Gaylord Parkway We love the Wabi House ramen at the original location on Greenville Avenue. Now comes a third location, at The Star in Frisco. This addition to the local dining landscape brings a fusion of Japanese-inspired flavors created by Dien "Chef D" Nguyen and chef Kenzo Tran. Wabi House has garnered a well-deserved reputation for its mastery of ramen, complemented by a delectable array of izakaya-style Japanese dishes, and a curated selection of sake and cocktails.