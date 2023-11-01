 Openings and Closings at The Star District in Frisco | Dallas Observer
Restaurant Opening and Closings at The Star District and Frisco

The Sidecar Social here is massive, as the Miller Lite "House."
November 1, 2023
Sidecar Social
The Star District is the core of the 91-acre Dallas Cowboys headquarters and practice facility in Frisco. Since it inception in 2016, the retail and entertainment district has continued to grow, becoming a magnet for both retail and dining establishments from across the nation.

The Star is worth visiting even for those who are not Cowboy fans. It remains a popular destination for those seeking dynamic dining experiences, shopping and entertainment. There have been several openings lately, and one surprising closing. Here's a roundup of what's new (and out) at the Star in Frisco.

NOW OPEN

Sidecar Social

6770 Winning Drive
The new Sidecar Social at The Star weighs in at 23,000 square feet, with an all-season patio and a wide array of adult games, live music and a big party atmosphere. This is an ideal destination for large group outings or if you're looking for something a bit more memorable. Open daily, 11 am to 1 am.

Miller Lite House

5 Cowboys Way, No. 125
Miller Lite House offers sports enthusiasts and visitors a chance to bask in the excitement of game day, every day. Inside, visitors encounter a 300-square-foot cooler, stocked with beverages such as Miller Lite and Vizzy Hard Seltzer. Open daily, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

La Parisienne

6740 Winning Drive
La Parisienne is a charming French restaurant that promises to transport guests to the romantic ambiance of a Parisian night with French-inspired cuisine and live music in an elegant space. There are Tiffany blue accents, water features, 3D art murals and glistening chandeliers. The menu has classic French dishes from coq au vin ($25) to bouillabaisse ($32) and a steak au poivre ($45). Open daily, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

COMING SOON

Wabi House
3675 Gaylord Parkway
We love the Wabi House ramen at the original location on Greenville Avenue. Now comes a third location, at The Star in Frisco. This addition to the local dining landscape brings a fusion of Japanese-inspired flavors created by Dien "Chef D" Nguyen and chef Kenzo Tran. Wabi House has garnered a well-deserved reputation for its mastery of ramen, complemented by a delectable array of izakaya-style Japanese dishes, and a curated selection of sake and cocktails.

Rachel's Kitchen

A renowned culinary gem that has been a fixture in Los Angeles and Las Vegas for over a decade, Rachel's Kitchen will make its Texas debut at The Star in Frisco. Led by owner Debbie Roxarzade, Rachel’s Kitchen offers a fresh, casual dining experience, coupled with an inviting atmosphere and a menu chock-full of healthy options for breakfast, lunch and dinner including salads, sandwiches, pastas and freshly squeezed juices.

CLOSING

Wahlburgers

The burger chain, Wahlburgers, with roots in both Boston and Hollywood, has closed its doors at The Star in Frisco. This lone Wahlburgers restaurant in the state, backed by Mark Wahlberg and his family, opened in October 2019 and closed just over a month ago, on September 28. 
