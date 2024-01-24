 Palmer's Hot Chicken in Dallas to Premiere on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives | Dallas Observer
Palmer's Hot Chicken Premiers on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Palmer's is getting the Guy Fieri treatment.
January 24, 2024
Palmer's offers a variety of spice levels for its chicken sandwiches. Try the napalm, but maybe check your insurance first.
Palmer's offers a variety of spice levels for its chicken sandwiches. Try the napalm, but maybe check your insurance first. Kathy Tran
Dallas restaurant Palmer’s Hot Chicken and its sister restaurant in Georgia, The Porch, will be featured on the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Viewers can watch the episode on Friday, Feb. 2, at 8 p.m. CST. Host Guy Fieri will try their MotherClucker Sandwich and fried gulf shrimp alongside some of each restaurant’s Southern sides.

Both Palmer’s and The Porch are run by Nashville natives and restaurateurs Palmer Fortune and his wife, Amanda.

We happen to agree with Fieri that Palmer's has a great chicken sandwich, as we included it on our list of Top 10 Hot Chicken Sandwiches in Dallas. However, we're not sure if it's a true diner in the way the term is employed on the show; the restaurant, which opened in 2020, has a diner motif, and is certainly not a dive or drive-in. But we're not here to quibble about good sandwiches.

Guests who visit Palmer’s on Feb. 2 for the premiere will be able to enjoy specials all day long. The new Diners Drive-Ins and Dives special will include the MotherClucker sandwich, which comes topped with pimento cheese, a quarter pound of fried gulf shrimp, smothered tots and collard greens. This will become a permanent menu item.

Customers will also get happy hour pricing with $4 draft beer, $4 house wine, $5 froses and $10 specialty drinks such as the mint julep and Paloma. They'll also have passed appetizers from 6 to 8 p.m. plus giveaways and photo ops.

The show, which premiered in 2007, has maintained its popularity and its so-called Guy Fieri Guarantee, as reported by The Thrillilst. The owner of a restaurant in Georgia was told by Fieri to “expect a 200% increase in business,” which he said came to full fruition. The owner of Pies 'n' Thighs in Brooklyn told The Thrillist, "It changes your life immediately."

Chef Kenny Mills of Chop House Burgers in Arlington says being on the show doubled his business. Mills says they maintained that uptick so long as he was in business and would be a 10 to 20% bump with each subsequent rerun.

So, buckle up, Palmer's, and congrats.

Palmer’s Hot Chicken, 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane. Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
