Perry's Steakhouse's New Digs and Cocktail, The Godfather Returns, Dazzle

I just got a change of address from Perry's Steakhouse, the home of Dallas' favorite porkchop. The steak and seafood mecca moved around the corner from its original McKinney Avenue location to wildly sexy new digs on Klyde Warren Park.

I was excited to see a new signature cocktail on the menu when I visited, and even more delighted that it wasn't a take on an old fashioned or a fruity vodka drink. Perry's does very well with their diverse cocktail menu and even lets you try their drinks three mini-martinis at a time, but it never hurts to have a new cocktail to choose from.

For their slant on a traditional Godfather (scotch whiskey and amaretto), they use Monkey Shoulder scotch whiskey (bright citrus and warm vanilla notes), amaretto, and the kicker, black walnut bitters for a slight cocoa flavor.

This cocktail is available for dine-in or takeout. And needless to say, it'll have you saying, "Leave the gun, take the cocktail."

The Godfather Returns ($15 dine-in, $10 to-go): Monkey Shoulder scotch, amaretto, black walnut bitters



Perry's Steakhouse, 2100 Olive Street (and other locations nationwide), perryssteakhouse.com