 Retro Arcade Bar Opens on West Davis in Dallas this Week
Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Retro Arcade and Bar, Round Two, Opens this Week; Free Games July 19

July 18, 2023 8:00AM

Cocktails and retro games at Round Two in Dallas.
Christina Childress
Remember when a pocket full of quarters and Frogger was peak happiness on a Friday night? It was even better if your parents remembered to pick you up before the arcade closed. We didn't have cellphones or such high standards for parenting, and it was all so much better.

You'll be able to relive those good times at a new bar and arcade that's opening on West Davis Street in North Oak Cliff on July 19. Round Two is the sister concept of miniature golf spot Another Round (660 Fort Worth Ave. in West Dallas). Round Two is in the former Flashback Retropub space.
click to enlarge interior of Round Two
The new arcade and bar is at 821 W. Davis. There's a cover fee of $5 for 21 and up.
Christina Childress
Owners Alicia and Kendall Spence have partnered with local deli Edylicious for food at the venue. You can build your own brown bag lunch (but they won't put little notes in it like Mom used to). There's also a full bar with signature cocktails and shots.

Round Two will have 50 arcade games and 20 board games, plus gaming consoles including Nintendo, Super Nintendo, Nintendo64, Nintendo Switch and Xbox.

click to enlarge
Gaming consoles are available to rent for $15 an hour.
Christina Childress
As for the old games, there's Ms. Pac-Man, Gallaga, Pac-Man, X-Men, Ninja Turtles, Frogger, NBA Jam and The Simpsons. The games are free to play after a cover, which is $5 for adults and $10 for kids. The gaming bays are available to rent for $15 an hour. And the VR area is $10 an hour. 

There's also an option for a $40 monthly membership for unlimited games and putt-putt at Another Round and Round Two.

On Wednesday, July 19, entry and games are free as part of the grand opening festivities.

Keep an eye on social media for information about weekly gaming tournaments.

Round Two, 821 W. Davis St. Monday – Thursday, 3 p.m. – midnight; Friday, 2 p.m. – 1 a.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
This Week's Issue

