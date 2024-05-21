 Scoop N' Buns in Garland Offers Fusion of Filipino, Mexican Desserts | Dallas Observer
Scoop N' Buns: a Hidden Fusion of Filipino and Mexican Flavors in Garland

May 21, 2024
It’s been 3 years since husband-and-wife duo Zoya and Gerardo Hernandez of Garland decided to follow their passion and open Scoop N’ Buns, a dessert shop that has now become a Garland and East Dallas favorite. The Garland shop’s claim to fame was its "scoop n’ buns," a scoop of ice cream sandwiched between a glazed doughnut bun, but the once-humble menu has more recently expanded to include more than a dozen different savory snacks, desserts and drinks, all reflecting a delightful fusion of the couple’s Filipino and Mexican heritage.

The charm of a visit to the neighborhood treat begins with the adventure of finding it. Scoop N’ Buns fully embraces the hidden gem aura, housed modestly in an off-the-road, pebbled parking lot. The light blue-bricked building exudes a bohemian vibe, decorated with artifacts including colorful flower garlands, pastel yard chairs and even a vintage bicycle hanging from above the door frame. A playful store sign and the reassurance of Google Maps are perhaps the only two things prodding visitors through the front door. But once inside, any initial reservations quickly disappear.
The inside of the Scoop N' Buns shop reminds us almost of an interactive art museum, with green-leafed walls, murals and dessert-centric paintings providing plenty of photo opportunities. A big whiteboard menu details the food and beverage selection and hints that the menu changes (to our excitement) quite frequently. With the eye-catching pastry shelf at the front and tubs of colorful house-made ice cream available for sampling, deciding where to start can be a delightfully overwhelming task. An excess of options means that it might take more than one visit to try everything the family-owned shop has to offer.

The primarily dessert-focused shop boasts an unheard-of fusion of Mexican and Filipino culinary traditions. Start with a cup of the shop’s special elote, an ultra-creamy mix of street corn seasoned with Mexican spices and drizzled with Valentina hot sauce. The savory item makes a good opener to options like the churro bites, which come with a side scoop of Filipino-inspired ice cream, or halo halo, a typical Filipino beverage that boasts jelly, sweet corn, coconut and other toppings. It’s all buried under a sweetened milk and ube (purple yam) ice cream.
It'd be a crime to leave here without trying the shop’s original "scoop n’ buns,"  a hot glazed doughnut "bun" that’s halved and stuffed with a scoop of your choice of ice cream. What may seem like a simple dessert is actually a sugar-laden masterpiece: a delightful blend of hot, cold, creamy and doughy. Fusion ice cream flavors like ube coconut, sakura strawberry and Mexican Oreo-vanilla create an ultra-sweet yet irresistible pairing with the pillowy doughnut halves. Although, we think the dessert should perhaps come with a warning sign; warm doughnuts and cold ice cream make a fast-melting creation.
We never expected to enjoy the eclectic Scoop N' Buns desserts as much as we did, but the promise of a unique cuisine and the cravings of our sweet tooth were a good enough excuse for us to make the trip (and probably make it again).

Scoop N’ Buns, 507 W. Walnut St., Garland. Monday – Thursday, 5–10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, noon – 11 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 10:30 p.m.
