Scoop N' Buns: a Hidden Fusion of Filipino and Mexican Flavors in Garland

It’s been 3 years since husband-and-wife duo Zoya and Gerardo Hernandez of Garland decided to follow their passion and open Scoop N’ Buns, a dessert shop that has now become a Garland and East Dallas favorite. The Garland shop’s claim to fame was its "scoop n’ buns," a scoop of ice cream sandwiched between a glazed doughnut bun, but the once-humble menu has more recently expanded to include more than a dozen different savory snacks, desserts and drinks, all reflecting a delightful fusion of the couple’s Filipino and Mexican heritage.
The charm of a visit to the neighborhood treat begins with the adventure of finding it. Scoop N’ Buns fully embraces the hidden gem aura, housed modestly in an off-the-road, pebbled parking lot. The light blue-bricked building exudes a bohemian vibe, decorated with artifacts including colorful flower garlands, pastel yard chairs and even a vintage bicycle hanging from above the door frame. A playful store sign and the reassurance of Google Maps are perhaps the only two things prodding visitors through the front door. But once inside, any initial reservations quickly disappear.
The primarily dessert-focused shop boasts an unheard-of fusion of Mexican and Filipino culinary traditions. Start with a cup of the shop’s special elote, an ultra-creamy mix of street corn seasoned with Mexican spices and drizzled with Valentina hot sauce. The savory item makes a good opener to options like the churro bites, which come with a side scoop of Filipino-inspired ice cream, or halo halo, a typical Filipino beverage that boasts jelly, sweet corn, coconut and other toppings. It’s all buried under a sweetened milk and ube (purple yam) ice cream.
Scoop N’ Buns, 507 W. Walnut St., Garland. Monday – Thursday, 5–10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, noon – 11 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 10:30 p.m.