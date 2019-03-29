 


The Chickawaffadopolis exists on the "happy" — aka "not healthy" — side of SkinnyFats' menu.EXPAND
The Chickawaffadopolis exists on the "happy" — aka "not healthy" — side of SkinnyFats' menu.
courtesy Bread and Butter PR

SkinnyFats, a Chain Popular for Serving Both Healthy and Indulgent Eats, Opens in Uptown

Beth Rankin | March 29, 2019 | 4:00am
A new Uptown restaurant with Las Vegas origins is bringing the best of both worlds to DFW with a menu that serves both healthy fare and vegetable juice along with indulgent dishes like chicken and waffles and deep-fried pickle chips.

SkinnyFats, which has opened several locations in and around Las Vegas since 2013, opened its first location outside of Nevada at 3700 McKinney Ave. in West Village. "Now open, SkinnyFats is celebrated for its one-of-a-kind, two-sided menu featuring ‘Happy’ indulgences and delicious, ‘Healthy’ alternatives," according to a press release. "In addition to a wide selection of bowls, tacos, burgers, all-day breakfast and more, the Dallas location offers a full-service bar featuring must-try local brews, harder-to-find craft beers and premium coffee from Houndstooth."

On the "healthy" side of the menu, you'll find Sweet Ginger juice, avocado toast and a portobello mushroom "vegwich." On the "happy" side of the menu, expect dishes like fried chicken sandwiches, tempura ahi tacos in a crispy shell and the Chickawaffadopolis, a buttermilk waffle topped with fried chicken tenders and syrup. The restaurant also serves breakfast all day.

You can order SkinnyFats online for pickup via their website, which says that delivery is coming soon.

SkinnyFats, 3700 McKinney Ave. (West Village)

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

