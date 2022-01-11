Support Us

Susan's Burgers N More Opens in old Off-Site Kitchen Spot

January 11, 2022 4:00AM

The fajita torta
The fajita torta Lauren Drewes Daniels
A new hamburger "N more" spot has opened in what used to be Off-Site Kitchen. Susan Alvarado and her husband have both worked in restaurants around Dallas for more than a decade; she’s managed spots like Cesar’s Tacos, and he cooked in hotel restaurants including the Adolphus'.

Alvarado has wanted to be her own boss for a while now. She'd been looking for the right location, and this spot across from Slow Bone seems to fit their family-run kitchen perfectly.
Susan's has a drive-thru on the side and outdoor seating in front.
Susan's has a drive-thru on the side and outdoor seating in front.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
They opened Susan's Burgers N More around Christmas, and Alvarado said it was a nice Christmas present for them to get many customers on Christmas Day, "We were ready, so I said let's open because people still need to eat."

Susan's is open seven days a week; they start the day at 7 a.m. with breakfast, serving tacos and burritos. The drive-thru at the side of the building makes picking up a meal on the run easy. Alvardo says she keeps a few burritos ready in the warmer near the window for those who are in a hurry.

For the rest of the day, it’s traditional burgers made with a quarter-pound patty served on a toasted artisan bun, tortas and street-style tacos. Burgers are seared on a grill as ordered; in fact, all of our food was cooked to order. Fries are tossed with spices just before being served.
A bacon cheeseburger at Susan's
A bacon cheeseburger at Susan's
Lauren Drewes Daniels
A bacon cheeseburger, fries and can of soda is $11. It's nothing fancy or over-the-top, just a really good burger and fries made quickly for less than $15.

The fajita meat in the torta was tender and flavorful and served on a toasted, fresh bun ($10). An order of street tacos (steak or chicken) comes with cilantro, onion, limes and their house-made salsa on either flour or corn tortillas.
An order of street tacos
An order of street tacos
Lauren Drewes Daniels
There's not really a dining room, just a counter with four stools. Otherwise, you can find a table under the covered patio or indulge in a coveted parking lot meal in your car.

Susan's Burgers N More, 2226 Irving Blvd., 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday - Sunday
Lauren Drewes Daniels
