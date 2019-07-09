Grab an Early Chance at Securing Tacolandia Tickets Starting Today

Early birds get a shot at stuffing their faces with tacos as presale tickets for the Dallas Observer's Tacolandia go on, um, sale this morning.



What's Tacolandia, you ask? Did you just fly into town, stranger? It's the biggest taco fest in Big D, a chance for fans of deliciously filled tortillas to sample offerings from dozens of Dallas' top taquerias. It happens 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Dallas Farmers Market.

What's pre about the sale starting today is that lucky, sophisticated readers like you can go to the Tacolandia website or Eventbrite, type in super-secret promo code DOTACOS and secure tickets for the all-you-can-eat event before the general public gets a crack at them. Tacolandia has been known to sell out, so any edge you can get is a good one. The presale starts at 10 a.m. today and ends at 9 a.m. July 12, when the regular, boring old sale-sale begins at 10 a.m.

October seems a long way off, but the restaurants that have signed on so far are worth a little forethought. Many more will come, but among those joining the Observer for Tacolandia are:

Blue Mesa Grill

Brewed + Pressed

Café Brazil

Cuates Kitchen

El Patrón Tacos y Tortas al 100

Taco Heads

Taqueria La Ventana

Taqueria Taxco

The Empanada Cookhouse



Two levels of tickets are available. General admission ($25) includes unlimited samples from Tacolandia vendors. Beer and cocktails will be available to purchase.

Margarita Mile VIP tickets ($65) get you inside an hour early, at 3 p.m. They also allow you unlimited food samples from Tacolandia vendors plus access to a VIP lounge, exclusive VIP-only taco samples, three drink tickets to use at VIP bar and access to VIP restrooms.

Follow along on Twitter at #TacolandiaDAL for news on the latest restaurants to join us for our celebration of Mexico's popular street dish.