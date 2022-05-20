Tastes Like Chicken Vegan Kitchen in Garland Serves Up Meatless Dishes That Really Do ... You Know

click to enlarge Meat or no meat, lasagna = good. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge Tastes like Chicken (TLC) Vegan Kitchen offers a chicken-fried steak, sans steak (or chicken for that matter). Nevertheless, it's tasty. Anisha Holla

click to enlarge The banana pudding does NOT taste like chicken. Anisha Holla

Looks like chicken, smells like chicken and most definitely tastes like chicken. But it’s not chicken.Garland’s very own Tastes like Chicken (TLC) Vegan Kitchen is on a mission to create a versatile menu that contains classic dishes, but without the chicken. It doesn’t stop at poultry, though.Menu offerings also include items such as the sausage and mushroom pizza and a blackened shrimp NOLA wrap, a selection that encompasses almost every meat that has been mimicked by a vegan version to date.That doesn’t make the task of choosing your evening meal any easier. Based inside a ghost kitchen, TLC operates on an online-ordering system, which requires diners to make a decision before they even enter the kitchen's vicinity.It’s hard to be disappointed, though, once you’ve tried something from TLC’s menu. A few bites in and we’re convinced that might just be better than chicken.For starters, order a plate of Buffalo cauliflower wings. Breaded and fried to a crisp, the wings are drenched in vegan Buffalo sauce, a combination that makes for a good shareable plate. The plate is one of many vegan meat replicas on TLC’s menu, including classics like chili fries, or those more eclectic like the vegan sauerkraut brat.The main entreé menu grows from there. In the likely case that you’re overwhelmed by options, find a safe bet in the chicken-fried steak, a plate that includes a hearty slice of vegan steak deep fried with a generous coat of breadcrumbs. Served atop a light gravy and a serving of mashed potatoes, the dish has the same smoky flavors as authentic meat. You can also help yourself to the cheesy Impossible lasagna, a multi-layered pasta dish stuffed with Impossible brand meat crumble and melted vegan cheese.Smothered in thick marinara, TLC’s vegan lasagna is a pretty good alternative to the meat-filled version: one that’s lighter on both the stomach and the environment. Burgers, salads, and pizzas also stand alongside customer-favorites, lauded for their unique ability to mimic real meat.At this point, you may think you’ve ordered enough to satisfy your taste buds (and stomach), but as the classic lore goes, a meal isn’t over without the dessert. TLC’s vegan dessert menu is no less extensive than the rest. It’s hard to go wrong with the classic banana bread pudding or even the cream cake, both void of egg and dairy products. If you find yourself too full after mains, though, chef Troy Gardener has curated take-home mixes for some of his most popular items, from vegan waffle mix to vegan butter cake mix. Gardener launched the mixes in 2022 to expand the reach of his vegan culinary creations.Gardener is perhaps better-known for his other brainchild, V-Eats Modern Vegan Kitchen, located in Dallas.When asked about his intent starting yet another vegan eatery, he says his goal is to “present vegetables in a different way.” Gardener has high hopes to not only to propound a vegan diet, but to do so in a way that actually "tastes like chicken."