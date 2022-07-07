Support Us

The 10 Best Foodie Finds for July 7-13

July 7, 2022 4:00AM

This weekend the chef at St. Rocco is paying homage to his nonna.
Following the Independence Day festivities, we’re nearing the midsummer blues that come with it. Luckily,  DFW has plenty of events to chase those blues away, and we have a wide variety of events to fill your weekend. From peach festivals and block parties to brewery events, here are 10 foodie finds to cool down and get out of the house this weekend.

Nonna Night at Saint Rocco’s

St. Rocco’s New York Italian, 3011 Gulden Ln #100 (Trinity Groves)
6 p.m. Thursday, July 7
Ever dreamed of having an Italian nonna? Us too. The owner of St. Rocco’s New York Italian is honoring his grandmother by bringing her cooking to your plate this weekend. Saint Rocco’s is hosting a four-course dinner with chicken and sage meatballs, balsamic barbecue glazed salmon and arrabbiata braised beef braciola with black pepper fettuccine. Tickets can be purchased online and are $65 per person.

Loro Anniversary Party

Loro Asian Smokehouse and Bar, 1812 N Haskell Ave.
2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 7
Loro is throwing itself a 1-year birthday party this weekend along with Community Beer Co. and Deep Ellum Brewing Co. The two breweries will be on-site with free brews from 2 to 4 p.m. while Loro hands out free BOB’s, or brisket on a biscuit with blackberry jam. There will also be swag from Loro and the breweries.

Thid Jai Pop-Up

Haute Sweets Patisserie, 10230 E NW Highway
3:30 - 5 p.m. Saturday, July 9
Thid Jai is a local Thai pop-up from Sara Hangtagool a local chef who grew up eating her mom's Thai food. During the pandemic started selling sauces and seasonings for people to make traditional Thai dishes at home. Now shes' turning out full meals using her mother's recipes and they're fantastic. She expanded to two pop-ups a month (she'll be at Sandwich Hag's Night Market on July 23). Learn more about Thid Jai here and be sure to pre-order Khao Mahn Gai prior to Saturday.

Parker County Peach Festival

Historic Downtown Weatherford, 1 Courthouse Square
Saturday, July 9
The 37th Annual Parker County Peach Festival is this weekend with vendors covering a wide variety of peach treats, including peach ice cream, peach cobbler, peach tea, peach pie and anything else you can put peaches in or on. There will be more than 200 arts, crafts, produce and food vendors throughout the event.

Yoga at the Brewery

Community Beer Co., 3110 Commonwealth Drive
9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9
YogaSport and Community Beer Co. are teaming up this weekend to start Saturday with a morning yoga class at the brewery followed by complimentary pints and a behind-the-scenes tour. The class is BYOM (bring your own mat) and tickets are $20.

Sippin’ On Summer Block Party

Turning Point Beer, 1307 Brown Trail, Bedford
12 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 9
This weekend, Turning Point Beer is turning into the ultimate summer party with an outdoor inflatable obstacle course, giant water slide, yard games, food trucks, an indoor and outdoor bar with guest pours, live music, live wrestling show, dunk tank with special guests, craft fair and more. Guests are encouraged to bring swimsuits, sunblock and lawn chairs. Tickets for drinkers include three drink tickets, admission into the festival area and unlimited games for $30. For those not drinking, tickets are $15 for access to games and the festival area.

Brewside Chats

Pegasus City Brewery, 2222 Vantage St.
12 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 9
Brewside Chats is returning to Pegasus City Brewery where their brewmaster and other guests will talk about beer, brewing and all that comes with it. Bring any and all questions you've ever wanted to ask a brewer. They'll have grilled hotdogs too.

Dazed and Confused Party at the Moontower

Texas Theatre, 231 West Jefferson Blvd.
8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9
Ever partied at the moontower? Sure would be cooler if you did. Anyhoo. Richard Linklater’s party classic Dazed and Confused hitting Texas Theather this weekend with '70s jams, DJ/VJ set by VideoJuice and keg beer in red solo cups from Oak Cliff brewing. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10.50 for students, seniors or military.

Lone Star Bash, Texas Restaurant Awards

Gilley’s Dallas, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd.
5 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10
The Texas Restaurant Foundation’s annual summer fundraiser is here, with the most celebrated chefs from around the state working to raise money for scholarships and the TX Restaurant Relief Fund. There will be tasting bites, live music from Stoney LaRue, beer, wine and signature cocktails. General admission tickets are $150 and include access to food and cocktails, an open bar, general admission view of the concert, special dessert stations and more attractions throughout the area.

National Ice Cream Day

Melt Ice Cream, 1201 W. Magnolia Ave., Suite 115 (Fort Worth)
4 p.m. Wednesday, July 13
Chef Andrea Meyer of Bisous Bisous is popping up at Melt Ice Creams’ Magnolia location to serve the exclusive Croissant Waffle Ice Cream Sammies all day. The sandwich is $6 and features two warm croissant waffles filled with ice cream, tossed in sugar and topped with nut crunch and house-made sauces. The sandwich kicks off just in time for National Ice Cream Day later next week.

Plus don't forget about our marg-tasting party, which is the finale for the Margarita Trail, next Tuesday, July 12. Read more about those details here.
Alyssa High is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer working toward her master's degree at UNT. Alyssa writes about fun restaurants and good eats. She also has attempted to go vegan three times and failed.
