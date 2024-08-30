Addison's The Brunch District Keeps Its Focus on What Works

In his iconic memoir Kitchen Confidential, Anthony Bourdain pulled no punches when it came to his disdain for brunch. In his opinion, a restaurant couldn’t be trusted to execute a solid brunch because it wasn’t their primary focus; it was only something to draw people in on the weekends while the staff used up leftovers.
"Brunch menus are an open invitation to the cost-conscious chef, a dumping ground for the odd bits left over from Friday and Saturday nights or for the scraps generated in the normal course of business," Bourdain wrote.
In fairness, Kitchen Confidential came out in 2000, and a lot has changed in the restaurant industry since then. For starters, brunch is a booming business and wild popular among diners. Maybe what Bourdain really wanted to see was a restaurant that focused on brunch only. Maybe he would be impressed, like we were, with The Brunch District in Addison.
Also true to the brunch concept (at least, the concept we have in our heads) is a full bar, because brunch is better if you can add a boozy twist. The Brunch District has a cocktail menu with brunch classics like bloody marys and Irish coffees, and some unique twists like a “breakfast old fashioned” garnished with bacon.
There were bits of smoky and salty bark in ours that led us to asking our server if they were sourcing brisket from somewhere else. Nope, they’re cooking it in house. Color is impressed. A side of breakfast potatoes comes with the Benedict; they were hot and fluffy, and lightly seasoned but not otherwise memorable. A few seasonings or some sautéed onions or peppers here wouldn't hurt our feelings one bit.
Even though we rolled up during peak brunch hours just before 11 a.m., the wait for a table wasn’t unbearable (and when two seats opened up at the bar, we nabbed those instead). Reservations can also be made on Yelp, and in a couple of weeks when the weather is less oppressive, we're certain The Brunch District’s patio will fill up accordingly. And why not? With smart food choices, brunch cocktails and friendly service, The Brunch District keeps things focused. And focus is something that would make even Bourdain happy.
The Brunch District, 14380 Marsh Lane, Addison. Daily, 7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.