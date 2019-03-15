The Color Run Dallas Pairs Running With Rum-Based Cocktails

Run? I Thought You Said Rum!
The Color Run, the run that leaves you smudged and speckled with bright colors and a glisten of sweat, invades Dallas on March 23. They'll be giving us a reason to run and rum thanks to the run's signature cocktail, the Haven on Earth. RumHaven will keep it light and refreshing for the perfect post-run cocktail, a little bit of 42-proof booze made with antioxidant-rich, hydrating coconut water paired with pineapple juice and club soda. Just a simple, hydrating, boozy and easy to drink cocktail.
If you wanna find us at this race, we'll be relaxing in the RumHaven tent dubbed the "Runner's Haven" with a coconut cup of booze. We'll see if we make it through the 3.2 miles before we go for the sauce.
Haven on Earth: RumHaven, pineapple juice, club soda
The Color Run, 8 a.m. Saturday, March 23 at Fair Park. Sign up at thecolorrun.com.
