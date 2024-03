Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival Drops Full Chef Lineup for April 4-7 Event

click to enlarge The Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival is April 4–7. Nancy Farrar

The Main Event Culinary Participants

Caymus Vineyards

LangeTwins Family Winery and Vineyards

Oak & Eden

Opici Wine & Spirits

Sanglier Cellars

Silver Ghost

Socorro Tequila

Terlato Wine Group

Trefethen Family Vineyards

As it rings in its tenth year, the Fort Worth Food and Wine Foundation has announced the full lineup of participating chefs and beverage partners for its Main Event (April 5), taking place during the upcoming annual spring Food + Wine Festival (April 4–7) at Heart of the Ranch Clearfork, southwest of downtown Fort Worth.Over the years the foundation has made considerable contributions to the North Texas culinary community by providing more than $325,000 in grants and scholarships to culinary students, assisting local restaurants and bakeries during financial hardship and diverting 7,000 pounds of recyclable waste from entering landfills — all while hosting over a thousand event-goers.The Main Event on April 5 showcases the Fort Worth culinary community’s best and brightest. This year that includes James Beard Foundation semifinalist Molly McCook of Ellerbe Fine Foods, Kari Sehar of MELT Ice Creams and Zach Garner of Barley.“Each participant adds their own special touch to the festival, creating an unforgettable experience for food and wine lovers,” festival executive director Julie Eastman said.Here's the full lineup:Tickets for the Main Event, priced at $135, include all food and beverages. Ticket prices for individual events, detailed below, vary and range from $55 to $129. Limited numbers of VIP weekend passes are available for $635, and a discounted general admission package is available for $390. All tickets can be purchased through the FWFWF website See below for a quick guide to all of this spring's festival's events and prices:Tacos + TequilaThursday, April 4Early entry: 7–10 p.m., $89 (Sold Out)General admission: 8–10 p.m., $55The Main EventFriday, April 5Early entry: 5:30–9 p.m., $199 (Sold Out)General admission: 6:30–9 p.m., $135Rise + DineSaturday, April 6Early entry: 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., $89General admission: Noon – 2:30 p.m., $65Burgers, Brews + BluesSaturday, April 6Early entry: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., $129General admission: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., $85Ring of FireSunday, April 7Early entry: 1–5 p.m., $129General admission: 2–5 p.m., $85