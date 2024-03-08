 The Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival is Back This April | Dallas Observer
Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival Drops Full Chef Lineup for April 4-7 Event

Light bites and wine sips is a lovely way to spend a weekend.
March 8, 2024
This will be the food festival's 10th year.
This will be the food festival's 10th year. Nancy Farrar
As it rings in its tenth year, the Fort Worth Food and Wine Foundation has announced the full lineup of participating chefs and beverage partners for its Main Event (April 5), taking place during the upcoming annual spring Food + Wine Festival (April 4–7) at Heart of the Ranch Clearfork, southwest of downtown Fort Worth.

Over the years the foundation has made considerable contributions to the North Texas culinary community by providing more than $325,000 in grants and scholarships to culinary students, assisting local restaurants and bakeries during financial hardship and diverting 7,000 pounds of recyclable waste from entering landfills — all while hosting over a thousand event-goers. 
The Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival is April 4–7.
The Main Event on April 5 showcases the Fort Worth culinary community’s best and brightest. This year that includes James Beard Foundation semifinalist Molly McCook of Ellerbe Fine Foods, Kari Sehar of MELT Ice Creams and Zach Garner of Barley.

“Each participant adds their own special touch to the festival, creating an unforgettable experience for food and wine lovers,” festival executive director Julie Eastman said.

Here's the full lineup:

The Main Event Culinary Participants The Main Event Beverage Participants
  • Caymus Vineyards
  • LangeTwins Family Winery and Vineyards
  • Oak & Eden
  • Opici Wine & Spirits
  • Sanglier Cellars
  • Silver Ghost
  • Socorro Tequila
  • Terlato Wine Group
  • Trefethen Family Vineyards
Tickets for the Main Event, priced at $135, include all food and beverages. Ticket prices for individual events, detailed below, vary and range from $55 to $129. Limited numbers of VIP weekend passes are available for $635, and a discounted general admission package is available for $390. All tickets can be purchased through the FWFWF website.

See below for a quick guide to all of this spring's festival's events and prices:

Tacos + Tequila
Thursday, April 4
Early entry: 7–10 p.m., $89 (Sold Out)
General admission: 8–10 p.m., $55

The Main Event
Friday, April 5
Early entry: 5:30–9 p.m., $199 (Sold Out)
General admission: 6:30–9 p.m., $135

Rise + Dine
Saturday, April 6
Early entry: 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., $89
General admission: Noon – 2:30 p.m., $65

Burgers, Brews + Blues
Saturday, April 6
Early entry: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., $129
General admission: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.,  $85

Ring of Fire
Sunday, April 7
Early entry: 1–5 p.m., $129
General admission: 2–5 p.m., $85

Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival. April 4–7. Heart of the Ranch at Clearfork, 5000 Clearfork Main Street, Fort Worth.
