Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival Drops Full Chef Lineup for April 4-7 Event

Over the years the foundation has made considerable contributions to the North Texas culinary community by providing more than $325,000 in grants and scholarships to culinary students, assisting local restaurants and bakeries during financial hardship and diverting 7,000 pounds of recyclable waste from entering landfills — all while hosting over a thousand event-goers.
The Main Event on April 5 showcases the Fort Worth culinary community’s best and brightest. This year that includes James Beard Foundation semifinalist Molly McCook of Ellerbe Fine Foods, Kari Sehar of MELT Ice Creams and Zach Garner of Barley.
“Each participant adds their own special touch to the festival, creating an unforgettable experience for food and wine lovers,” festival executive director Julie Eastman said.
Here's the full lineup:
The Main Event Culinary Participants
- Zach Garner, Barley
- John Piccolino, B&B Butchers & Restaurant
- Chris Boydston, Bob's Steak & Chop House – Fort Worth
- Jon Bonnell, Bonnell's Fine Texas Cuisine
- Antonio Votta, Bricks and Horses at Bowie House
- Molly McCook, Ellerbe Fine Foods
- Ben Merritt, Fitzgerald
- Greg Pawlowski, iL Modo
- Charlie Atkinson, Local Foods Kitchen
- Braden Wages, Malai Kitchen
- Kari Sehar, MELT Ice Creams
- Michael S. Thomson, Michaels Cuisine Restaurant & Bar
- Tom Perini, Perini Ranch Steakhouse
- Jake Morgan, Plank Seafood Provisions
- George Ortega, Quince
- Hector Marquez, Reata Restaurant
- Lindsey Lawing, Sweet Lucy's Pies
- Patrick Ru, Teddy Wongs
- Christian Lehrmann, Tinies Mexican Cuisine
- Gabriel DeLeon, Winewood Grill
- Stefon Rishel, Wishbone & Flynt
- *The Seeker [Mod Motel Activation]: Stephen Pyles
- Caymus Vineyards
- LangeTwins Family Winery and Vineyards
- Oak & Eden
- Opici Wine & Spirits
- Sanglier Cellars
- Silver Ghost
- Socorro Tequila
- Terlato Wine Group
- Trefethen Family Vineyards
See below for a quick guide to all of this spring's festival's events and prices:
Tacos + Tequila
Thursday, April 4
Early entry: 7–10 p.m., $89 (Sold Out)
General admission: 8–10 p.m., $55
The Main Event
Friday, April 5
Early entry: 5:30–9 p.m., $199 (Sold Out)
General admission: 6:30–9 p.m., $135
Rise + Dine
Saturday, April 6
Early entry: 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., $89
General admission: Noon – 2:30 p.m., $65
Burgers, Brews + Blues
Saturday, April 6
Early entry: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., $129
General admission: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., $85
Ring of Fire
Sunday, April 7
Early entry: 1–5 p.m., $129
General admission: 2–5 p.m., $85
Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival. April 4–7. Heart of the Ranch at Clearfork, 5000 Clearfork Main Street, Fort Worth.