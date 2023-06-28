 The Grimace Shake Has Inspired Gore Across TikTok and It's Brilliant | Dallas Observer
TikTokers are Dying Over the New Grimace Birthday Shake at McDonald's

June 28, 2023 4:40PM

The new Grimace Birthday Shake is more of a stage prop than a cooling treat. Lauren Drewes Daniels
The new Grimace Birthday Shake at McDonald's has inspired a horror cinematic trend on TikTok.

Grimace was introduced in 1971 as part of the iconic chain's McDonaldland; it was a purple evil villain who stole people's milkshakes. Earlier in June, 52 years after the inception of Grimace, McDonald’s released the Grimace shake, a berry-flavored purple shake in honor of the purple blob’s birthday.

This was the first time that most of GenZ had heard of Grimace, and the TikTok trend that has now gone viral (with the surprising cooperation of McDonald’s ice cream machines) in the spirit of Grimace’s resurgence is hilarious if not gory.

In the trend we see TikTokers filming short videos optimistically tasting the Grimace shake for the first time, then cutting to a horror scene where the purple drink is used as a gory prop — either blood or puke — to demonstrate the drink’s haunting consequences. There’s murder everywhere.

Here are six hilarious Grimace Birthday Shake TikToks. Enjoy.

Best Summer Horror Flick Vibes

@ihatedenise happy birthday grimace 👍🏽 #grimace #happybirthdaygrimace #mcdonalds #grimaceshake #grimacesbirthday #grimacebirthdaymeal #fyp ♬ original sound - denise


Most Dedicated to Ruining a Car for a TikTok Video

@zachking #grimace #happybirthdaygrimace #grimaceshake ♬ Zach king tries the Grimace - Zach King

Best Use of Sound Effects

@aidenpace Had to try the Grimace shake from McDonald’s! Happy birthday Grimace! #Ad #mcdonalds #grimaceshake #grimacesbirthday ♬ original sound - Aiden


Most Likely to Actually Make You Not Want a Grimace Shake

@piffpeterson This new McDonald’s Grimace Shake made me feel weird 💀 • • • • • #mcdonalds #grimaceshake #grimacebirthday #memes #trend #funny #humor #prank ♬ original sound - piff peterson


Most Agile (imagine crawling out)

@travisjwolfe Help #funny #joke #friends #skit #grimace #grimaceshake ♬ The Backrooms Sound - Bonkers

Best in Show

@haleyybaylee Idk why you wanted me to try this… but here we go. Trying the Grimace Shake from McDonalds… HAPPY BIRTHDAY GRIMACE 💕🫶🏻🎈🎂 @Max Goodrich #grimaceshake #happybirthdaygrimace #grimace ♬ original sound - haleyybaylee
This Week's Issue

