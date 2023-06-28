TikTokers are Dying Over the New Grimace Birthday Shake at McDonald's

Best Summer Horror Flick Vibes



Most Dedicated to Ruining a Car for a TikTok Video

Best Use of Sound Effects



Most Likely to Actually Make You Not Want a Grimace Shake



Most Agile (imagine crawling out)



Best in Show

The new Grimace Birthday Shake at McDonald's has inspired a horror cinematic trend on TikTok.Grimace was introduced in 1971 as part of the iconic chain's McDonaldland; it was a purple evil villain who stole people's milkshakes. Earlier in June, 52 years after the inception of Grimace, McDonald’s released the Grimace shake, a berry-flavored purple shake in honor of the purple blob’s birthday.This was the first time that most of GenZ had heard of Grimace, and the TikTok trend that has now gone viral (with the surprising cooperation of McDonald’s ice cream machines) in the spirit of Grimace’s resurgence is hilarious if not gory.In the trend we see TikTokers filming short videos optimistically tasting the Grimace shake for the first time, then cutting to a horror scene where the purple drink is used as a gory prop — either blood or puke — to demonstrate the drink’s haunting consequences. There’s murder everywhere.Here are six hilarious Grimace Birthday Shake TikToks. Enjoy.