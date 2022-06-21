Support Us

The Playwright Irish Pub, Good Pre-Show Eats

June 21, 2022 4:00AM

Pub Curry - Chicken coconut curry served with basmati rice and a side of french fries, because why not? Hank Vaughn
What to eat before one attends an event in the Arts District? Luckily, there are many options for those waiting to see, for example, a current production of Oklahoma! at the Winspear, or a concert at the Meyerson, or a play at the Dallas Theater Center.

There is of course the always wonderful Tei-An, or Ellie’s, and the new La Stella. The Playwright Irish Pub, however, offers perhaps a more down-to-earth eating experience. They don’t take reservations, however, so plan ahead and go early so you have plenty of time to eat and don’t show up late to your show. Don’t be that person.

This is Ireland-native Alan Kearney's fourth pub around town; his other spaces include The Crafty Irishman on Main Street in downtown, Cannon's Corner in Oak Cliff and Trinity College Irish Pub in Fort Worth. As with his other places, Kearney takes time to imbue old-world Irish charm that makes sipping a pint while seated at the heavy wooden bar taste better somehow.

The Playwright is first and foremost an Irish pub, so its libations are at the forefront and include several Irish beers on tap, such as Guinness Stout, Guinness Blonde, Irishman Red, Harp and Magners Cider. You can take them straight up or mix and match, but nothing can beat the rich, thick, creamy head of a draft Guinness Stout pulled properly at an Irish pub. Along with the beer, they offer more than 250 whiskies.
Hank Vaughn
They also offer seasonal cocktails such as the Blue Bonnet (Plantation Dark Rum, blueberry puree, honey, fresh lemon juice, Amaretto float), as well as classic house cocktails including an Irish Mule (Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, peach puree, fresh lemon juice, ginger beer). All are quite refreshing.

Starters include the pub staple that is the Scotch egg, as well as corned beef and cabbage eggrolls, cheese curds, mussels and duck wings. The ubiquitous pretzels, however, served with a hard grain mustard and Guinness cheese sauce were so much better than we expected. 
Hank Vaughn
Main dishes include sandwiches like the ever-popular B.L.T.S., which is a bacon-wrapped filet of salmon, lettuce, sliced tomato, and red onion with sriracha mayo on toasted sourdough bread. There are burgers and salads and wings as well, and of course, standard pub grub such as fish and chips, bangers and mash, and shepherd’s pie, along with what has also become a pub staple: a good curry.

Uncle Jack’s Shepherd’s Pie is prepared with lamb, beef, carrots and mashed potatoes served with homemade brown bread and a side salad. The meat is finely ground and the mashed potatoes that top it all are light and fluffy and just buttery enough. It was a decent-sized portion, and the side salad is a welcome addition to those pretending that shepherd’s pie is healthy food.

The pub curry (pictured at top) was chicken simmered in a coconut curry served with basmati rice and French fries. Why add the fries? Perhaps one has to carb up to make it through a three-hour performance.
Hank Vaughn
Their happy hour is 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, at which time they have $5 Irish tacos (varieties which include scotch egg, Irish curry and Oh My Cod) as well as discounted beer and drinks.

For those out on the town trying to get a bit of culture in the Arts District, this location can’t be beaten. We came early, pub grubbed it up, and got to "Oklahoma!" in plenty of time to make curtain. Oh what a beautiful day, indeed….

The Playwright Irish Pub; 1722 Routh Street (Dallas Arts District)  11:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. Monday - Thursday; 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m. Friday & Saturday; 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Sunday
Hank Vaughn is a freelance writer who enjoys sharing and overthinking his food and drink experiences, both good and bad, from his culinary journeys with his wife across North Texas and beyond.
