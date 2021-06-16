Things to Do: Fun Food Events This Week (June 16-20)

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Father’s Day is coming up, it’s hot outside and we need things to do that will keep us literally and figuratively cool. Luckily, events are back to near pre-pandemic levels, and there’s something to do every night this week. The lineup includes silly, serious, swanky and very social media-friendly events. Whether you’re looking for something to do with your dad, for a date night or with the kids, you’ll likely find something here to lure you out of your air-conditioned house.

Kate Weiser Chocolate and Whiskey Class Trinity Groves, 331 Singleton Blvd.

What: Father’s Day themed class and guided tasting of six whiskeys and six chocolate bonbons

When: 7 to 9 p.m.Wednesday, June 16

Tickets: $75, online through Eventbrite

Chocolatier and chef Kate Weiser will share some of the inspiration behind her recipes while whiskey expert Russ Kempton will lead attendees through a guided tasting. Join some fellow whiskey aficionados at the Fireside Room at the otherwise private Network Bar in Trinity Groves.

Cheesemonger’s Faves for LifeWalk Scardello, 3511 Oak Lawn Ave.

What: Sip, sample and socialize on Zoom with the expert cheesemongers of Oak Lawn’s own Scardello while raising funds for LifeWalk

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17

Tickets: $40, through Scardello’s website

Your ticket will get you eight kinds of cheese, four accompaniments and a baguette from Empire Baking Co. Order your basket for pickup or local delivery on June 16 or 17, and add a wine pairing if you like. Either way, the event benefits Prism Health North Texas and LifeWalk, an annual 5K whose mission is to end the HIV epidemic in North Texas.

SONIC Bursting Bubbles Truck Pop-Up Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Frwy

What: Taste Sonic’s cherry bursts and get some Instagrammable pics

When: noon to 8 p.m. Friday, June 17

Tickets: Free

Try Sonic’s Bursting Bubbles drink for free. The giant food truck sets the scene in Klyde Warren Park with plenty of cute photo ops too.

Lakehouse Waterfront Lounge Party Omni Las Colinas, 221 E Las Colinas Blvd.

What: Celebrate the opening of the pool deck and Lakeside Waterfront Lounge with cocktails, lite-bites, yard games and live music

When: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 18

Tickets: $40 per person

The Omni Las Colinas Hotel is kicking off summer in style with live music from party band Elevation, yard games and activities, cocktails and food sponsored by Dos Equis, Aperol, Chandon, Ketel One Botanicals, and Truly. Each ticket includes two drinks and light bites.

Sports Bar Grand Opening on Juneteenth N'awlins Seafood N'awlins Seafood Sports Bar, 1400 Hi Line Drive, Suite 116

What: A grand opening party with live music by New Orleans brass band "Unfaded" along with drink and appetizer specials

When: Starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19

Tickets: Free

EXPAND If you missed Mardi Gras, here's a local option this weekend. N'awlins Seafood Sports Bar

Be among the first to check out this Mardi Gras wonderland of a bar in the Dallas Design District. The sports bar with Cajun flair boasts 25 TVs, French Quarter-inspired seafood dishes and drinks like the Bourbon Street Tea. Visit the website for more information and the newly opened bar’s regular hours.

Burger Fest on the Patio at Knife Dallas Knife Dallas, 5300 E Mockingbird Lane



What: All you can eat burgers, beer and fun

When: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19

Tickets: $25 per person (plus tax and fees) plus an optional wine pairing add-on

Check out the newly renovated patio at Knife Dallas and eat all the burgers you want. Choose one of chef John Tesar’s specialty burgers (The Ozersky, The Pimento and The Magic) or try them all. French fries are included and you can wash it all down with a couple of beers from Texas Ale Project.

Thai Food Market Buddhist Temple of Dallas, 8484 Stults Road

What: Cash-only market with Thai street food

When: 10:30 a.m. till early afternoon (or sold out) every Sunday

Tickets: Free

Remember the street food markets every Sunday at Wat Dallas (Buddhist Temple of Dallas)? Well, they’re back, and you can get dumplings and curries, sticky rice, pad Thai and more. If you've never experienced this popular Dallas adventure, now’s the time. Remember this event is free, but if you want to try the food be sure to bring cash.

Coming Soon

Father’s Day is this Sunday; keep an eye out for our guide to restaurant meals and gifts for cool dads coming later this week.

Speaking of cool, save the date for Monday (June 21) next week when Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams will host a first day of summer party with free ice cream scoops and more.