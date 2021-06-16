Things to Do: Fun Food Events This Week (June 16-20)

- Local
Father’s Day is coming up, it’s hot outside and we need things to do that will keep us literally and figuratively cool. Luckily, events are back to near pre-pandemic levels, and there’s something to do every night this week. The lineup includes silly, serious, swanky and very social media-friendly events. Whether you’re looking for something to do with your dad, for a date night or with the kids, you’ll likely find something here to lure you out of your air-conditioned house.
Kate Weiser Chocolate and Whiskey ClassTrinity Groves, 331 Singleton Blvd.
What: Father’s Day themed class and guided tasting of six whiskeys and six chocolate bonbons
When: 7 to 9 p.m.Wednesday, June 16
Tickets: $75, online through Eventbrite
Chocolatier and chef Kate Weiser will share some of the inspiration behind her recipes while whiskey expert Russ Kempton will lead attendees through a guided tasting. Join some fellow whiskey aficionados at the Fireside Room at the otherwise private Network Bar in Trinity Groves.
Cheesemonger’s Faves for LifeWalkScardello, 3511 Oak Lawn Ave.
What: Sip, sample and socialize on Zoom with the expert cheesemongers of Oak Lawn’s own Scardello while raising funds for LifeWalk
When: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17
Tickets: $40, through Scardello’s website
Your ticket will get you eight kinds of cheese, four accompaniments and a baguette from Empire Baking Co. Order your basket for pickup or local delivery on June 16 or 17, and add a wine pairing if you like. Either way, the event benefits Prism Health North Texas and LifeWalk, an annual 5K whose mission is to end the HIV epidemic in North Texas.
SONIC Bursting Bubbles Truck Pop-UpKlyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Frwy
What: Taste Sonic’s cherry bursts and get some Instagrammable pics
When: noon to 8 p.m. Friday, June 17
Tickets: Free
Try Sonic’s Bursting Bubbles drink for free. The giant food truck sets the scene in Klyde Warren Park with plenty of cute photo ops too.
Lakehouse Waterfront Lounge PartyOmni Las Colinas, 221 E Las Colinas Blvd.
What: Celebrate the opening of the pool deck and Lakeside Waterfront Lounge with cocktails, lite-bites, yard games and live music
When: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 18
Tickets: $40 per person
The Omni Las Colinas Hotel is kicking off summer in style with live music from party band Elevation, yard games and activities, cocktails and food sponsored by Dos Equis, Aperol, Chandon, Ketel One Botanicals, and Truly. Each ticket includes two drinks and light bites.
Sports Bar Grand Opening on JuneteenthN'awlins Seafood Sports Bar, 1400 Hi Line Drive, Suite 116
What: A grand opening party with live music by New Orleans brass band "Unfaded" along with drink and appetizer specials
When: Starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19
Tickets: Free
Be among the first to check out this Mardi Gras wonderland of a bar in the Dallas Design District. The sports bar with Cajun flair boasts 25 TVs, French Quarter-inspired seafood dishes and drinks like the Bourbon Street Tea. Visit the website for more information and the newly opened bar’s regular hours.
Burger Fest on the Patio at Knife DallasKnife Dallas, 5300 E Mockingbird Lane
What: All you can eat burgers, beer and fun
When: 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19
Tickets: $25 per person (plus tax and fees) plus an optional wine pairing add-on
Check out the newly renovated patio at Knife Dallas and eat all the burgers you want. Choose one of chef John Tesar’s specialty burgers (The Ozersky, The Pimento and The Magic) or try them all. French fries are included and you can wash it all down with a couple of beers from Texas Ale Project.
Thai Food MarketBuddhist Temple of Dallas, 8484 Stults Road
What: Cash-only market with Thai street food
When: 10:30 a.m. till early afternoon (or sold out) every Sunday
Tickets: Free
Remember the street food markets every Sunday at Wat Dallas (Buddhist Temple of Dallas)? Well, they’re back, and you can get dumplings and curries, sticky rice, pad Thai and more. If you've never experienced this popular Dallas adventure, now’s the time. Remember this event is free, but if you want to try the food be sure to bring cash.
Coming Soon
Father’s Day is this Sunday; keep an eye out for our guide to restaurant meals and gifts for cool dads coming later this week.
Speaking of cool, save the date for Monday (June 21) next week when Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams will host a first day of summer party with free ice cream scoops and more.
