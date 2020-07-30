Escape Boring Takeout Cocktails with Las Almas Rotas' Great Escape

Some good stuff comes out of this alley.

Fair Park won't be seeing the State Fair of Texas this year, but there's some different fanfare coming out of the neighborhood.

Las Almas Rotas, the mezcal-heavy bar in South Dallas, has some of the most delicious food eaten from a paper tray you'll find.

They've jumped on the takeout train in real style, too. They fancied up the alley beside the bar with papel picado banners, and they're open with a drive-thru. You ring a doorbell, and they come out to get your order.

I went with the Great Escape cocktail with my food (because we all need an escape right now), and I was delighted. The vanilla-lime oleo punches up this cocktail. An oleo (usually "oleo-saccharum"), is a citrus and sugar elixir used in cocktails made by muddling the rinds of citrus with sugar to make an oily citrus liquid that brings a ton of aroma and fresh depth to a cocktail.

Swing through the alley and grab a cocktail, even if it's just to see how festive it looks.

Great Escape ($24 for three cocktails): tequila blanco, pineapple, lime, vanilla-lime oleo, bitters



Las Almas Rotas, 3615 Parry Ave. (Exposition Park). Open for takeout 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday. To-go cocktails are only available with the purchase of food.