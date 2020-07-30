 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Some good stuff comes out of this alley.EXPAND
Some good stuff comes out of this alley.
Susie Oszustowicz

Escape Boring Takeout Cocktails with Las Almas Rotas' Great Escape

Susie Oszustowicz | July 30, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Fair Park won't be seeing the State Fair of Texas this year, but there's some different fanfare coming out of the neighborhood.

Las Almas Rotas, the mezcal-heavy bar in South Dallas, has some of the most delicious food eaten from a paper tray you'll find.

They've jumped on the takeout train in real style, too. They fancied up the alley beside the bar with papel picado banners, and they're open with a drive-thru. You ring a doorbell, and they come out to get your order.

I went with the Great Escape cocktail with my food (because we all need an escape right now), and I was delighted. The vanilla-lime oleo punches up this cocktail. An oleo (usually "oleo-saccharum"), is a citrus and sugar elixir used in cocktails made by muddling the rinds of citrus with sugar to make an oily citrus liquid that brings a ton of aroma and fresh depth to a cocktail.

Swing through the alley and grab a cocktail, even if it's just to see how festive it looks.

Great Escape ($24 for three cocktails): tequila blanco, pineapple, lime, vanilla-lime oleo, bitters


Las Almas Rotas, 3615 Parry Ave. (Exposition Park). Open for takeout 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday. To-go cocktails are only available with the purchase of food.

