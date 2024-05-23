 Uchiko Sets an Opening Date for Plano | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

A Peek at Uchiko in Plano, Opening Soon

Uchiko, which means child of Uchi, will open soon in Plano.
May 23, 2024
One of the unique offerings from Uchiko is a bone-in short rib for the table served with sides.
One of the unique offerings from Uchiko is a bone-in short rib for the table served with sides. Uchiko

Local News is Vital to Our Community

When you support our community-rooted newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected, and empowered during this important election year. Give now and help us raise $4,000 by June 7.

Support local journalism

$0
$4,000
$390
Share this:
Fans of Uchi will be pleased to learn that Plano will soon gain a sibling, or maybe it's an offspring. Parent company Hai Hospitality has announced Uchiko, which means "child of Uchi," will open June 18 at Legacy West. Reservations are already booking up.

This makes four restaurants from Hai in the Dallas area: the nontraditional, high-end Uptown spot Uchi and its more casual sibling, Uchiba, just upstairs; Loro, which combines Texas smokehouse and Japanese fare; and Uchiko, a "fiery, smoky counterpoint” to Uchi, which already has one location in Austin.

Hai Hospitality was founded by James Beard Award-winning chef Tyson Cole, renowned for his nontraditional interpretation of Japanese cuisine. 
click to enlarge
Hirame usuzukuri is thinly sliced flounder, candied quinoa and olive oil.
Uchiko

“When we first opened Uchiko in 2010 in Austin, it was an extension of what we were doing at Uchi,” Cole says. “It has evolved organically, spurred on by the creativity of our staff and their desire to experiment with new techniques and flavors."

The Menu

Look for beef from Japan, Australia and the U.S. along with fresh fish flown in daily. Uchiko will serve Japanese whiskies, sake, spirits, beer, wine and a rotation of seasonal cocktails. 
click to enlarge roasted oyster at Uchiko.
Roasted oysters with koji creamed spinach and ponzu.
Uchiko

Fans of Uchi will recognize core menu categories like Makimono (rolled things), Cool Tastings, Hot Tastings, Nigiri and Sashimi, Caviar, Tempura, Vegetables, Toyosu market selections and desserts. There will also be some Uchi classics on the menu. Under the Bluefin tuna section, diners can order cuts from every section of the fish, from the leaner akami to the fatty belly.

Unique to Uchiko is a From the Hearth section with, according to a press release, "various smoking and curing techniques for both hot and cold preparations applied to beef, fish and vegetables for a smoky char finish." Cuts of beef cuts are listed by country of origin, such as Japanese A5 New York Strip, Australian Denver steak and a ribeye from Westholme, Australia. The From the Hearth section also includes seafood.
click to enlarge
Uchiko
A For the Table option is unique to the Plano location and offers a large serving of a protein with sides for the table to share ($120 whole Branzino, $90 dry-aged cowboy ribeye or $120 bone-in short rib).

click to enlarge Chef Steffen Perico at Uchiko.
Chef Steffen Perico is from Dallas.
Uchiko

The Chef

Chef Steffen Perico is at the helm of Uchiko as chef de cuisine. Perico, a Dallas native and graduate of the culinary program at Dallas Community College, grew up cooking next to his Columbian mother. He later worked at the Omni Hotel and in Austin at Swift's Attic, La Condesa and Buenos Aires. Perico took a sabbatical to travel through Europe, returning to Dallas in 2016 and working his way up from a line cook at Uchi. 

Uchiko at Legacy West, 7801 Windrose Ave. Sunday – Thursday, 4–10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 4–11 p.m.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels
Surfing Bar To Open in Deep Ellum, and Dallas Has Opinions

Openings and Closings

Surfing Bar To Open in Deep Ellum, and Dallas Has Opinions

By Aaren Prody
When and Where To Get McDonald's New 'Grandma McFlurry'

Food & Drink News

When and Where To Get McDonald's New 'Grandma McFlurry'

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Petra and the Beast's New Brunch Is an Elegant and Distinct Feast

Brunch

Petra and the Beast's New Brunch Is an Elegant and Distinct Feast

By Hank Vaughn
Readers Respond: Kids vs. Dogs at Restaurants

Food & Drink News

Readers Respond: Kids vs. Dogs at Restaurants

By Carly May Gravley
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation