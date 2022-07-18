Support Us

Tacos

Velvet Taco Wants Fans To Submit Their Own "WTF" For National Taco Day

July 18, 2022 4:00AM

Got a great idea for a taco creation? Prove it.
Velvet Taco, known for its unique and inventive tacos, is inviting its customers and team members to participate in an upcoming contest to celebrate National Taco Day on Oct. 4.

The Austin-based taco chain is asking fans to submit their taco recipes for a chance to be featured on their WTF (weekly taco feature) menu on the taco holiday. Velvet Taco offers a different specialty taco every week throughout the year, each inspired by different dishes and seasonal trends.

Upcoming specials include the Mango Jerk-Churri taco for National Mango Day, available July 20–26, and for National Breakfast Month in September, they'll celebrate with the Velvet Griddle (Sept. 7–13) and the Brisket Hash (Sept. 21–27).
Along with the WTF menu feature on Oct. 4, the winner will receive a private prep session with chef Venecia Willis, Velvet Taco's Culinary Innovation Director, in a Velvet Taco kitchen and a $250 Velvet Taco gift card.

“We know that tastes change ... weekly, which is why we create a new globally inspired flavor every week, and we are so excited to announce that our guests can finally have a formal seat at the culinary innovation table," Willis said in a press release.

The contest judging panel is composed of chefs from Velvet Taco, and the winning recipe will be exclusively available to dine-in and mobile app guests and promoted on social media.

All entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. CST Monday, July 25. See official rules for details.
