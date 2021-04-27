The 4-Pound Taco You Never Knew You Needed

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Vidorra has a new item on the menu that you and five of your friends need to try — unless you’re into competitive eating. Then go solo.

The El Jefe is a 4-pound 18-inch taco stuffed with chorizo, ground beef, shredded cheese, queso, pico de gallo, guacamole and jalapeños. There might be lettuce too. It's all wrapped in a giant golden-fried tortilla.

The menu says El Jefe is for a serving of two, but this could feed a small family. It holds 8 ounces of both ground beef and chorizo for a full 1 pound of meat.

The shell is crispy and flaky while the meats and other toppings combine to bring all the flavors together in each bite. If you are brave, the Jefe can be picked up and bitten like a normal taco or break the shell and eat the fillings off your plate. The El Jefe isn’t light, nor is the price tag at $28. But, go big or go home, right? There’s entertainment value here too.

EXPAND The patio at Vidorra has plenty of elbow room for big tacos. Anthony Macias

“At Vidorra, we enjoy taking an adventurous approach to celebrating Mexican food, drinks, and culture," culinary cirector Rodman Shields says. "We’re already well-known for our over-the-top cocktails, so true to our innovative spirit, we had to match that vibe with a taco so big our guests won’t believe it until they see it. Food should be an experience, and the El Jefe delivers on that.”

If the five-serving taco isn't your thing, Vidorra offers many other tacos including fried avocado tacos ($13), Baja fish tacos ($15) and birria “red” tacos to name a few. There are street tacos that can be ordered individually ($3) with barbacoa, chicken tinga, trompo pork, trompo beef, or carnitas.

Vidorra offers brunch, lunch and dinner with a full bar. There is an outdoor patio that offers a great place to sip drinks or meet up with friends. On taco Tuesday they have an $8 taco board served with tequila. They also have happy hour specials and an extensive cocktail menu with drinks ranging from $12-$16. On the weekends, Vidorra has live DJs until 2 a.m.

Vidorra Addison, 5100 Belt Line Rd. #440 (Addison) & Vidorra Dallas 2642 Main St. (Deep Ellum) Both open 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Thursday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday.