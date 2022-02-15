Smothered and Covered at Waffle House on Valentine's Day; A Prix Fixe Menu and Warm Apple Pie

It's hard to get everything to fall in line when eating out with family. There are rare, fleeting moments when everyone is willing to just chill out and enjoy a meal together. However, Waffle House has some weird, almost suspect, ability to create that synergy.
A few weeks ago when Waffle House released its list of restaurants taking reservations on Valentine's Day, we quickly snagged a booth by calling the phone number listed on their website. Grand Prairie's store manager, Brandon, answered, a bit confused (we think he was at home), but once he realized the store published his number and this was for Valentine's Day, he was cool. Maybe even excited. In fact, the night before our reservations, he texted me a picture of the menu.
"Lyin' Eyes" by The Eagles gave way to Elvis' "Love Me Tender." There were several from The Beach Boys and, a favorite, Simon and Garfunkel's "Cecilia," even though "Return of the Mack" is normally the most played song there (great walk-in song, by the way. Use TouchTunes to queue it up on your phone from the parking lot).
Because social media algorithms know us better than we know ourselves, I could see after dinner that several people in booths around us had posted to Twitter saying that Valentine's Day at Waffle House is an annual tradition. The ages of diners ranged from octogenarians on double dates to young couples in their 20s. And some galantines dates too.
Waffle House had a special Valentine's Day prix fixe menu for the evening: $35 for two entrées (two pork chops, two chicken breast or a T-bone steak), hashbrowns with any or all of the toppings, eggs and a dessert. Or we could order off the regular menu.
We ordered a bit of everything. Because when things just falls in line, you seize that moment and you tell the kids to get whatever they want. Even a drink other than water. The pork chops and T-bone steak were lightly seasoned and the red meat was cooked to an absolutely perfect medium-rare as requested.
After we stuffed as much as we could in our faces, we asked for the warmed pies. They sat under a lid next to the hashbrowns on the grill for at least five minutes. The slices were thick and enough for all five of us to share. The bottoms of the pie had a nice crispiness to them and the warmth oozed throughout each bite. There was nothing wrong with either; both were surprisingly good for a waffle place. But the pecan pie was so much better than it had any business being.
With Ambrosia's "Biggest Part of Me" playing overhead, it was the perfect ending to a holiday otherwise swamped in annoying, ubiquitous banality. Eventually, we had to leave. But you bet we'll be back next year.