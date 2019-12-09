We Ordered the Baby Yoda Frappuccino at Starbucks and It WORKED!

There's a little Baby Yoda around the internet, and he's just so cute, Starbucks is getting involved.
We caught wind of a Baby Yoda Frappuccino at the coffee chain and rock-paper-scissored to see which lucky writer would go order it. We needed proof that matcha green tea, caramel, ice and whipped cream can be cajoled into a Baby Yoda.
We actually mostly needed to know what Baby Yoda tasted like. (Ew.)
So, I walked up to the Starbucks counter and asked, "Have y'all heard of the Baby Yoda?”
And I was told quickly, flatly, exactly word for m-effin word: “No, because it doesn’t exist.”
I channeled Andy from The Office and was all like, “It’s on my phone, so, yes, it does. Hey-O! Boom. Burned by the phone.”
I placed my order, very specifically, then went and nervously awaited it's ... um... creation? ... in a corner.
Alas, it worked! I think, anyway. I mean, a mom always adores her babies no matter what, right? And, I did add a little embellishment to the whipped cream, but I honestly think it works better that way.
A barista who is a bit more heavy-handed with the caramel might allow for a better cloak, but I'm not getting picky here (mostly because I'm non-confrontational).
I proudly showed it to the person who took my order, “Look! Hey! Hey! Look! It worked!”
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
He looked at it, me, us — cracked a wee bit of a smile and then flatly asked me, “Yeah, but does it taste good?”
Who cares, right? It’s adorable! Not like I’m going to swing by the safe baby Yoda drop-off site if it doesn’t. I love him! He's all mine! Besides, it's a cup of ding-dong sugar, how could it taste bad?
The order goes like so:
• Matcha green tea Frappuccino
• Add caramel drizzle to the cup
• Top with whipped cream and caramel, style as needed
Nailed it!
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!