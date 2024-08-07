 Whataburger Is Giving Away Free Milkshakes Thursday for its Birthday | Dallas Observer
Whataburger Is Celebrating Its Birthday With a Limited-Edition Freebie

It's Whataburger's birthday on Aug. 8. Celebrate with a free snack while also doing something nice for teachers.
August 7, 2024
A birthday shake for the birthday brand.
A birthday shake for the birthday brand. Courtesy of Whataburger

On Thursday, Aug. 8, Whataburger is celebrating its 74th birthday, also known as National Whataburger Day. (At least, that's how it's known to the chain's marketing department.) What better way to ring in another year of bringing pride to Texas and annoying transplants who just don’t get it than with a limited-edition milkshake and giving back to teachers?

Whataburger’s Birthday Shake is made of birthday-cake-flavored vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and orange sprinkles and will be available for free all day (or while supplies last) to rewards members through the Whataburger app. (Happy birthday to us, while we mine your data. ...) The shake will also be dyed Whataburger orange, so if a limited-edition flavor doesn’t entice you, perhaps an Instagrammable moment will.

A statement released to the press compared this special to “inviting hundreds of thousands of your closest friends to your birthday party.” The potential drive-thru line ramifications have us feeling a little uneasy, but we’re otherwise all about it.
Whataburger isn’t the first fast-food restaurant to party like it's their birthday. McDonald’s found unlikely viral success last year with its “Grimace’s Birthday” campaign, during which Mickey D. guilt-tripped the nation into wishing the B-tier mascot a happy birthday with money.

Whataburger is upping the birthday game with a pledge to donate $74,000 worth of teachers’ wish-list items. The brand’s followers on X will be able to nominate teachers who need classroom supplies throughout the day on Thursday, and Whataburger will oblige until all of the money is spent.

Suddenly, last year’s quest to give a sad purple blob a nice birthday seems a little hollow. We’ll keep you posted on how Grimace or any other fast-food restaurant or mascot tops this moving forward.

The free Birthday Shake offer is exclusive to the Whataburger app, with one shake per rewards member. More information can be found on Whataburger’s website.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
