9 Art Events for Your Weekend

There has never been an artist like Vincent Van Gogh, so it’s only fitting that a movie about him be breathtaking and unique. And there’s never been a movie like Loving Vincent, the world’s first fully painted feature film, which took six years and used 65,000 oil paintings from 125 artists. Producers and animators from the film discuss how they made it happen at 3 p.m. Saturday during Art and Animation: A Conversation at the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. VIP tickets for the film’s Texas premiere, also at the DMA, are $100 and include a 5:30 p.m. wine reception, a private tour of the Van Gogh Sheaves of Wheat exhibit and reserved seating. Doors open for general admission ($50) ticket holders at 6:15 p.m., followed by onstage intros at 6:45 and the screening at 7. Call the museum at 214-922-1200 or visit lovingvincent.com for more on the film. Visit dma.org for tickets. — Jesse Hughey

In Danger of Existence

Haley-Henman Contemporary Art

411 Singleton Blvd.

Through Oct. 28

courtesy Nasher Sculpture Center

Opening reception 5-8 p.m. Saturday

Free

In Danger of Existence, a new exhibit by painter and mixed-media artist Brenda McKinney, is on display at Haley-Henman Contemporary Art, 411 Singleton Blvd., through Oct. 28. You'll recognize the artist's theme in many of her works: contemplating the meaning of life, beauty, ever-changing conditions in the world, global warming and extinctions — of animals and yes, even people. There will be a reception from 5-8 p.m. Saturday. An added attraction: You may join in a conversation with the artist at 3 p.m. Oct. 14. McKinney's art can be seen in Spain, Sweden, Italy, Hungary, Lithuania, Canada and locally in permanent collections at Texas Woman's University, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas and UT Southwestern Medical Center. McKinney is the acting curator to the Discovery Gallery at Texas Discovery Gardens in Fair Park. For more information, call 214-532-3225 or visit haleyhenman.com. — Reba Liner

Target First Saturdays

Nasher Sculpture Center

2001 Flora St.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

Free

If you've been looking for an excuse to check out the latest exhibits at the Nasher Sculpture Center (2001 Flora St.), how about Target First Saturdays? Get free admission to the galleries to see Tom Sach's new exhibit, Tea Ceremony, along with a series of events designed for the kids in your life. There will be an art scavenger hunt, as well as artist demonstrations starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, a creative writing discussion with the Writer's Garrett at noon, storytime with the Dallas Public Library at 12:30 p.m. and more. The Nasher is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. More information at nashersculpturecenter.org. — Lauren Smart

EXPAND courtesy Umbrella Gallery

Burns/Punctum/Taos

Umbrella Gallery

2803 Taylor St.

Through Oct. 21

7 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Free

Burns/Punctum/Taos, showing through Oct. 21 at Umbrella Gallery, 2803 Taylor St., is an art trifecta — three themes by artist Trevor Yokochi that combine for an ambiguous yet monumental visual meditation. The Burns pieces are reactive and contemplative. The artist burned holes in a variety of media with each cigarette he smoked during a rough patch in his personal life. Instead of marring his work, the burns create a timeline and a voyeuristic portal into the artist’s struggle. The Punctum collection plays with monolithic form. Structures that are inherently inflexible are infused with color and an uncertainty that inspires reflection. Finally, Yokochi’s Taos works amass memories and visions from the artist’s time in Taos, New Mexico. The collective effect is cohesive and introspective. Gallery hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends. Visit lifeindeepellum.com/umbrella-gallery. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Four Corners, Erin Curtis, courtesy Conduit Gallery

Jungle Transmission

Conduit Gallery

1626 Hi Line Drive

Through Oct. 14

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays

Free

Austin artist Erin Curtis’ recent works are tightly woven, abstract explosions of color that draw you in and make you want to live among the bright geometric patterns. The chance to step inside her work sounds like a tempting offer. Her solo exhibition Jungle Transmission includes freestanding paintings and a site-specific installation “that engages the architecture of the gallery and spills onto the floor and off the walls,” according to the gallery website. You can walk into Curtis’ off-the-wall world until Oct. 14 at the Conduit Gallery, 1626 Hi Line Drive. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Call 214-939-0064 or visit conduitgallery.com for more information. — Jesse Hughey

Future Glow

Cris Worley Fine Arts

1845 E. Levee St.

Closes Saturday

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays

Free

Cris Worley Fine Arts, 1845 E. Levee St., hosts its third solo show with artist Trey Egan through Oct. 7. Future Glow, which features large-scale paintings in oil on canvas, shows Egan’s unconventional approach of translating musical rhythms to create abstract art, which results in layer after layer of lush, high-definition colors that embody the energy of modern electronic music, including progressive trance, future bass and liquid dubstep. Reminiscent of early 20th century abstract expressionism, Future Glow is also just really pretty, and according to the artist’s statement, “deals with the relationship between the subconscious and physical space.” The exhibit runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m Tuesdays through Saturdays, or by appointment. For more information, visit crisworley.com. — Diamond Victoria

A Hole A Pool A Moon

Galleri Urbane

2277 Monitor St.

Closes Saturday

Free

Houston-based visual artist Melinda Laszcsynski is fascinated by liminal spaces. Process and the concept of art as a journey, not an endpoint, animates\her work. The artist’s latest exhibition, A Hole A Pool A Moon, takes place at local Galleri Urbane, 2277 Monitor St. A sculptor, a painter and everything in between, Laszcsynski makes art imbued with a colorful, absurd sense of play that examines the contrasts between low and high art. (“I'm partial to shiny stuff, bright colors, and everyday things from the dollar store,” she explains on her website.) Like the abundance of textures, surfaces and mediums she explores, Laszcsynski’s pieces speak to the oversaturation of modern, internet-enhanced living — 21st century commerce, media and cultural detritus. The free exhibition opens with a reception at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in Galleri Urbane’s Gallery 2 and ends Oct 7. For more information, visit galleriurbane.com. – Jonathan Patrick

Elsewhere

Jen Mauldin Gallery

408 N. Bishop Ave, Suite 103

Closes Saturday.

Noon-6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays

Free

It is both strange and inspiring how two entirely different styles of painting can reflect upon and speak to one another. Take, for instance, Elsewhere, the exhibition featuring the works of Danny Rose and Haylee Ryan at Jen Mauldin Gallery, 408 N. Bishop Ave., Suite 103. The show, opens with an artist reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and runs through Oct. 7. It showcases Ryan’s exploration of the human figure and Rose’s distinctive approach to color and shape. Although Ryan’s forms are much more realistic, they and their color-blocked backgrounds hold a natural aesthetic conversation with Rose’s bold graphic movements, which have as much an organic, breathing quality to them as a human body. Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Visit jenmauldingallery.com. — Merritt Martin

Courtesy Liliana Bloch Gallery

40 Acres Gumbo Ya Ya

Liliana Bloch Gallery

2271 Monitor St.

Closes Saturday

Noon-5:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays

Free

Letitia Huckaby bypasses Twitter fights and Facebook narratives to present a complex, sobering and historical perspective on race, the American South, and the intersection of past disappointments and current realities. Her exhibit at Liliana Bloch Gallery, 2271 Monitor St., titled 40 Acres Gumbo Ya Ya puts images of Southern landscapes and homesteads in vintage embroidery hoops — framing Deep South agrarian scenery once promised to freed slaves in a way that makes the disappointment and the gap between dreams and actualities palpable. The term “gumbo ya ya” is a colloquialism that means everyone is talking at once. Southern racial heritage is a screaming match these days, but when it’s framed and presented this way, it becomes a quiet contemplation and a singular, solemn reality. This timely and thoughtful exhibit kicks off with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, and continues through Oct. 7. Liliana Bloch Gallery is open from noon to 5:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; find the event page on Facebook or visit lilianablochgallery.com. – Jennifer Davis-Lamm