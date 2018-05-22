Dallas Comedy House Receives a Visit From the Fire Marshal for Being Over Capacity

Representatives arrived at DCH around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night and after a brief walkthrough of both buildings with Austin, left around 9 p.m.

An anonymous complaint was sent to the fire marshal stating both buildings that make up Dallas Comedy House were over capacity, thus creating a fire hazard. Of the two buildings, only one is open to the public, that being the home to DCH’s two theaters and bar area. The other building directly next to the showroom area is for private offices and to teach comedy classes DCH says. Anyone who has access to the second building would either be an employee of DCH or someone who has registered and paid to take a class.

Representatives of the fire marshal's office arrived at DCH around 8:30 p.m. last Tuesday and after a brief walk-through of both buildings with owner Amanda Austin left around 9 p.m. Neither space was found to be overcapacity and there were no instructions from the fire marshal to make any changes to be compliant for the future. The bar and showroom building opens at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday nights to accommodate free stand-up and improv shows.

Things had been relatively quiet between Austin and her new landlord, Black Market Investments, since the company unsuccessfully tried to boot the comedy club out of the buildings this spring. This surprise inspection during business hours comes after third-party inspectors hired by Black Market Investments did an in-depth inspection of the property May 8.