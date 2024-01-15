Katt Williams Adds Second Grand Prairie Show Fresh Off Viral Rant

“[Harvey] couldn’t be a movie star,” said the Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore voice actor. “There are 30,000 new scripts in Hollywood every year. Not one of them asked for a country-bumpkin Black dude that can't talk good […] and look like Mr. Potato Head. There ain’t none. You have to have range. I played a lot of characters 60 movie roles. I’m not playing Katt Williams in there.”
Immediately following this portion of the rant, Sharpe suggested that he and the podcast crew were going to stop serving Williams alcohol. The interview, which included jabs at Tiffany Haddish and Cedric the Entertainer and more serious allegations toward Diddy Williams’ disinhibition, reached new heights when he accused Kevin Hart of being an industry plant: “He already had his deals when he got here. Have we heard of a comedian that came to LA, and in his first year in LA, he had his own sitcom on network television, and had his own movie called Soul Plane that he was leading? No.”
Anyway, this is just a Costco sample of the roughly 35 minutes of ranting that have since gone viral, and it seemed to boost ticket sales for Williams' upcoming shows, including one at Grand Prairie's Texas Trust CU Theatre — enough to justify a second date. Although the initial March 8 date was announced by promoter AEG Presents in early November, it was announced on Tuesday that a second show has been booked for March 7. His Austin show on Jan. 12 was sold out.
@kraizay Katt Williams telling yall which celebrities sold out #kattwiliams #hollywood Dark, tense, movie, orchestra, 10 minutes(998819) - 8.864
As of Friday, there appear to be only a couple dozen tickets left for the original March 8 date and a few more for the March 7 show. Most of the tickets available are for single seats separated from the other available seats, so purchasers looking to bring another person appear to be out of luck. Until the dates sell out, tickets range from $59 to $547.
The clip of Williams’ Club Shay Shay interview continues to bring in viewers thirsty for industry tea. The video, which was uploaded on Jan. 3, already has over 45 million views on YouTube and has prompted responses from his various targets.
Haddish said in an Instagram comment, “I am not mad. I just wish he would get his facts right about me. Dang, I guess I will send him a reminder text. But are we sure that is Katt Williams? He looks a lot like Charleston White.”
This came six years after Williams said of Haddish: “You can’t tell me your favorite Tiffany Haddish joke. Why? Because she ain’t done a tour yet. She ain’t done a special. She has not proven the ability to tell jokes back-to-back for an hour to nobody.”
In a Wednesday interview with Fox 5, Fox’s Washington, D.C., news affiliate, Hart responded to Williams by saying, "When a lion comes out and rides the bike, you don't think about it too hard. You just go, ‘Okay, that's crazy. The lion is riding a bike.’ And then you go home and enjoy the rest of your day."
The Williams-Hart beef reached a fever pitch when Hart’s ex-wife, Torrei Hart, announced that she would be opening for some of Williams’ tour dates. (Grand Prairie is not included, at least as of yet.) When TMZ asked Kevin Hart for comment on that development, he said, “I want everybody to win. I hope the tour is great.”