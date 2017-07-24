10 Best Blues Venues in DFW

If there is an Iron Throne for the blues kings of Dallas, it would be on the stage at R.L.’s Blues Palace II. Mike Brooks

The blues seeps into the very soul of North Texas. From the days of Blind Lemon Jefferson and Lead Belly to the heart-stopping melodies of Leon Bridges, the blues undeniably sings Dallas-Fort Worth’s original tune.

Now the blues seems to be tucked away into Dallas' small corners, but there are still many jamming, swinging, howling, soul-burning places to hear the sweet sound that originally put our city on the music map.

This list of the top 10 blues venues in DFW guides music lovers, both young and old, to the best places to hear the original sound of Texas. From open jam nights for local talent to big stage gigs for blues greats, this list will have blues fans rattling and humming all over town.

The Goat

7248 Gaston Ave., Dallas

The Goat serves as Dallas’ friendly neighborhood hot spot to hear local blues music. Originally named Lota’s Goat, this Gaston Avenue dive bar offers live music seven days a week, including Monday and Thursday blues jam nights and karaoke Wednesdays and Saturdays. The Goat, a stone’s throw away from White Rock Lake, also has a special Delta blues night hosted by bouncing bluesman Aaron Burton. The Goat offers music aficionados a taste of some of Dallas’ best guitar blues, including soulful performances from local living legends Texas Slim and Jackie Don Loe.

Mikel Galicia

Granada Theater

3524 Greenville Ave., Dallas

There is no doubt Granada Theater is one of Greenville Avenue’s icons. The Granada regularly hosts a variety of music acts, including a good variety of performances steeped in the blues. With an excellent sound quality and classic ambiance, the Granada Theater is a great place to hear the blues inside a true Dallas landmark.

EXPAND The patio at Lola's Saloon in Fort Worth Steve Watkins

Lola’s Saloon

2736 W. Sixth St., Fort Worth

Once home to Fort Worth’s most notorious rock 'n' roll getaway The Wreck Room, Lola’s Saloon now fills the humble establishment with some of the best up-and-coming blues acts in North Texas. This howling dive bar was voted Fort Worth Weekly’s best music venue 10 years in a row and now sits as a champion of live music on Fort Worth’s Sixth Street. Lola’s regularly features popular local blues acts such as Gary Clark Jr. and former The Voice contestant Matt Tedder. Lola’s has also hosted radio station KNON’s annual Fort Worth Blues Fest since its debut in 2007. The place flows with sweet Texas charm and remains one of the best places for some ole-fashioned singing and swinging.