Tarrant County Prosecutors Seek to Revoke 'Affluenza' Mom's Probation for Booze Violation

Tonya Couch, just after her 2016 arrest. Tarrant County

Tonya Couch's freedom may be short lived. The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office filed a motion Tuesday seeking to revoke the "affluenza" mom's probation on hindering apprehension and money laundering charges. Prosecutors say Couch drank alcohol June 16.

Couch gained notoriety after her son, Ethan Couch, received 10 years probation for killing four people in a drunken driving accident in 2013. During his trial, Ethan Couch's lawyers infamously asserted that he suffered from affluenza, a condition that renders the children of wealthy, permissive parents incapable of anticipating the consequences of their actions.

In December 2015, video surfaced of Ethan Couch playing beer pong. Fearing that his probation would be revoked, Ethan Couch fled with his mother to Mexico. They were eventually captured in Puerto Vallarta after police tracked a cellphone the two had used to order pizza from Domino's.

After the duo's return to the United States, and Ethan Couch's 19th birthday, a Tarrant County judge sentenced Ethan Couch to 720 days in jail as a condition of his probation being transferred to the adult probation system. Tonya Couch was released on bail but forbidden from drinking alcohol or consuming illegal drugs. A judge required her to wear an ankle monitor 24 hours a day, in addition to taking frequent drug tests. After her release, Tonya Couch successfully sought to have her home confinement conditions relaxed so she could work as a bartender at Honky Tonk Woman in Azle.

Prosecutors are asking for Tonya Couch's bail to be raised from its current level of $75,000 on one charge and $10,000 on the other, or revoked.

Tonya Couch's attorney Steve Gordon declined to comment Tuesday afternoon on Tarrant County's motion.