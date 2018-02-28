The Rangers Should Stick to Sports

Rangers broadcaster C.J. Nitkowski's social media-inspired comeuppance couldn't have come as a shock to anyone who's paid much attention to the former big league vagabond. Since giving up on his Major League dreams and becoming a broadcaster in 2013, Nitkowski has frequently shown himself to be thin-skinned, reactionary and generally unpleasant, first as a talking head on Fox Sports 1 and more recently on Twitter.

Nitkowski's latest dust-up, stemming from his decision to follow and like a tweet from the Proud Boys, a right-wing group euphemistically referred to by its founder, Gavin McInnes, as a "pro-Western fraternal organization," is only the latest incident caused by the ex-pitcher's poor choices on social media. Nitkowski was in a Twitter fight with ESPN's Keith Law over a sexist tweet about a woman using her phone during a game, and he told people who objected to MLB rookies being forced to wear dresses on a road trip that they just didn't understand baseball. He stood up for Nationals closer Jonathan Papelbon when Papelbon choked Bryce Harper in the team's dugout.

Nitkowski is one of those guys who claims he's "rejecting PC culture" but is mostly just an asshole. He's also one of the many off-the-field reasons it's becoming exhausting to root for the Rangers if you are progressive, are nonreligious, are LGBTQ, live in the city or maybe feel a little bit conflicted about militarism during the age of President Donald Trump.