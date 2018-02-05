BrainDead Brewing's Thick and Morty Burger Is an Ode to Whataburger's Old A1 Thick and Hearty

The Thick and Morty cheeseburger, topped with an in-house version of A1 sauce, served in Whataburger yellow for $13 (with fries).

It was the only burger on his mind. It was also the most important stop on regular trips to his parents' house from college in Norman, Oklahoma, and in a way, a beacon that indicated he was home: the bright Whataburger sign that punctuated the highway outside Lewisville, a 20-minute detour off his journey.

For BrainDead Brewing chef David Peña, it was worth every drop of gas to find an A1 Thick and Hearty Burger. He pulled off the road off for Whataburger, there and back, because, for young Peña, it was Earth’s great burger. Nothing came close.

“My favorite burger of all time was from Whataburger,” he says.