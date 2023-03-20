Sure Bistro 31 Serves Refined European Classics, but Have You Tried the Burger?

Bistro 31 is a popular European-inspired restaurant in Highland Park Village, a retail area known for its upscale shopping and dining destinations. Founder Alberto Lombardi was inspired to open Bistro 31 after visiting Paris and falling in love with the city’s vibrant café culture. For more than a decade it's been channeling that charm as well as one might in North Texas.
It's a popular spot for people stop by and rejuvenate after doing their part to stimulate the economy at all the high-end shops nearby.
And as uncouth as it may seem for a refined French bistro, a fantastic choice here is the simple burger. Which turns out, isn't so simple. Chef Henry Johnson shared the secrets behind this half-pound burger.
Johnson says the staff orders whole brisket and chuck roll, trims and grinds it in-house, then add trimmings from the restaurant's prime New York strips and filet mignons. The burger is topped with Tillamook cheddar, house-made pickles and aioli along with Bibb lettuce, Beef Steak tomato and red onion. A brioche bun from Empire Baking holds the glorious results altogether.
My dining companion raved about the ketchup served with the fries. He swore the kitchen pressed the tomatoes upon order and thought it was some sort of fantastic homemade blend he never had before. Thankfully, there was a good view of the kitchen from where I was seated so I burst his bubble a bit when I told him it was H-E-B ketchup. It looks like we’ll be heading to H-E-B soon for our own.
Or perhaps we'll use it as another excuse to head back to Bistro 31 for the burger.
Bistro 31, 87 Highland Park Village, No. 300. Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 11: 30 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.