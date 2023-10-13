John's Backyard Grill Is a Hidden Spot Worth Exploring Inside a Chevron Station in Far North Dallas

click to enlarge John's Backyard Grill lives inside a Chevron gas station in Far North Dallas. Hank Vaughn

click to enlarge Make your way to the back of the station to find John's Backyard Grill. Hank Vaughn

click to enlarge Tacos: beef fajita, chicken and pastor along with some decent red and green salsa. Hank Vaughn

click to enlarge John's Backyard Grill has a cozy patio in the backyard that is a great place to eat a burger (or two) when the weather cooperates. Hank Vaughn

Tucked away inside a gas station near Frankford and Preston roads in Far North Dallas is John’s Backyard Grill, a little spot that serves on-point burgers and Mexican food. It’s been a mainstay for years (the first Yelp review from 2008 mentions that it’s been around forever). The gas station brand may come and go (at one time it was a Shell, but now a Chevron), but John’s Backyard Grill remains.The menu on the wall behind the counter lists burgers, chicken sandwiches, burritos, tacos, tortas and tacos, as well as breakfast tacos and burritos. The prices are reasonable, especially if you go with a platter; $8 and some change will get you a great burger with a decent amount of fries. Tacos are a bit over $2 each, or $11 for three, with rice and beans included.We ordered a Mexican hamburger platter and three tacos, all for under $20. John's takes credit cards, which isn’t always a given at such places. There was a bit of a wait as everything is made to order, and during those 10 or so minutes the place slowly began to fill with people anxious to place their lunch orders.It’s basically takeout only, though there are a couple of tables inside as well as a surprisingly large patio outside with a few picnic tables. Since we’re currently experiencing the rare glorious weather so conducive to outdoor dining, we took our order to the patio.The hamburger was wonderful, meaty and full of grill flavor, a patty of perfect density and seasoning, topped with a melted cheese cap of pepper jack with jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, avocado and pico de gallo. The fries were well seasoned and not-greasy niblets of goodness and just enough. Definitely one of the better burgers we’ve had in a while.Our taco selections were beef fajita, chicken and pastor, each in double corn tortillas with raw onions and cilantro accompanying the protein, and served with a lime wedge and both green and red salsa. Each were well-cooked but not dry, tender and flavorful, and a good portion as well. The salsas tasted fresh and lively, the green being our favorite.Other menu options that probably deserve a try are the torta mix sandwich (ham, eggs, lettuce, avocado and jalapeño), the breakfast burritos and tacos (ham and eggs, sausage and eggs, bacon and cheese, etc.) and the quesadilla platters and fish tacos. We keep thinking about the burger, however. Clearly, multiple return trips are in order.