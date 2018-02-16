Food News: A Mexican Diner, a New Hotel and the Weirdest Restaurant Announcement Ever

The press release is filled with similarly flowery yet meaningless language that doesn't actually say anything about what PL8, under "esteemed celebrity chef Alfio Longo," will serve. An "eclectic menu," "a mix of international flair and fresh ingredients," "an exquisite selection of plates paired with a wide selection of global wines," "new-aged style," "the best food and drink using the highest-quality ingredients" — if you can deduce a single dish this restaurant might serve, you're a step ahead of us. The only information we were able to glean from the bizarre press release is that the restaurant is at 2533 McKinney Ave. and will have three bars scattered across two levels.