Hidden In a Richardson Office Building, a Buddhist Temple Serves a Cheap, Delicious Vegetarian Buffet

Tucked into the second floor of an office building in Richardson is an unlikely offering: a cheap, fresh, vegetarian lunch. The building is home to the International Buddhist Progress Society, a Buddhist temple and school.

Upon entering, head to the second floor. Steps from the elevator is the Dining Hall, which serves a vegetarian lunch buffet for just $6, cash only.

The selection is modest; there are three small bars of food. The day we visited, they served five entrée items, as well as iceberg lettuce salad, spring rolls, fried rice, steamed rice, noodles, a soup and dessert.