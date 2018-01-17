Shocking No One, the Best New Under-$10 Burger in Dallas Is at the New Mockingbird Diner

There’s a moment of surprise when you enter the Mockingbird Diner. The ceilings are sky-high and vaulted. There are no winding hallways; it’s an open-concept floor surrounded by clean, sharp white walls. Up high on the south wall is a long, thin rectangle of a window.

This new restaurant — from the people who brought us Maple & Motor and Good 2 Go Taco — is a diner church. The countertop is polished black, the lights smooth, sleek cylinders. It looks what would happen if Chip and Joanna Gaines fixed up the church from There Will Be Blood. It’s unsuspicious, a world outside pretension. And the cheeseburger is all heart. It’s an instant contender for the best under-$10 sandwich in the city.

Jack Perkins, co-owner of Maple & Motor, holds out two fists.