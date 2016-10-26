Now Open Downtown: Grayson Social, a 'Southern-Chic' Bar, Restaurant and 'Social Club'

EXPAND Apple pie at Grayson Social, open now downtown. Courtesy of Grayson Social

The food and drink scene in downtown Dallas gets better by the minute. The latest addition: Grayson Social, a bar, restaurant, breakfast spot and "social club" that opened today in LTV Towers. Via a press release:

Set in the historic LTV Towers in Downtown Dallas, Grayson Social boasts a Southern-chic atmosphere that includes an expansive bar, outdoor patio, dining room and private dining space. Vice President Food & Beverage and Procurement, Darlene Marcello, has reinvented Southern cuisine for the restaurant, providing guests a fresh, innovative twist to traditional dishes. Grayson Social’s menu highlights include White Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding, with ancho Chile caramel; Chicken Fried Quail and Waffles, chantilly cream, white gravy, maple syrup, seasonal berries; Pulled Chicken Poutine, hand cut fries, pepper gravy, pimento cheese; and Mushroom Dusted Baby Trout, Southern pea + escarole ragout, roast beets, huitlacoche puree. Heavy on spirited sips, Grayson Social’s bar line-up showcases Texan renditions of classic American cocktails and offers plenty of beer and wine. Updated seasonally, Grayson Social’s beverage menu will always feature a cocktail du jour, however the real crowd pleasers are the extended daily happy hour specials and friendly service. Guests are expected to make themselves feel right at home. Happy hour is available Monday - Friday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Valet parking is complimentary with validation.

EXPAND The Beef & Bourbon cocktail, made with bourbon, maple syrup, myrrh, cypress, house-cured beef jerky and honey. Courtesy of Grayson Social

If there's one thing Dallas didn't need, it's yet another Southern eatery – but we're open to the idea that Grayson Social could bring something new to downtown. It certainly looks intriguing with cocktails served with a side of house-cured jerky, white marble tabletops, natural wood floors and "a playful ancestor-themed gallery wall highlights legendary Texans that greet the guests as they enter.

It also has a "social club" component.

An upstairs members-only sitting room is available by reservation, and is outfitted with sofas, rocking chairs, a flat screen television and free Wi-Fi. While the restaurant is open to all, a separate club component provides exclusive member perks including invitations to private events, preferred seating and special members-only pricing. The first social club of its kind in downtown, Grayson Social offers a new socializing option where loyalty has benefits.



EXPAND The interior features white marble, natural wood and lots of gray/blue tones. Courtesy of Grayson Social

The restaurant is open now — check it out and report back.

Grayson Social, 1555 Elm St., Dallas. Open for breakfast Monday-Friday 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dinner Sunday–Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday–Saturday from 5 p.m.–11 p.m. graysonsocial.com / 972-232-1728.

