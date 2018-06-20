What to Do This Weekend: Taste of Dallas, Harry Potter-Themed Pub Crawl and High Tea

It's the 32nd annual Taste of Dallas, and while the venue has changed (it's now at Gas Monkey Live), not much else has. It's still three full days of food and drink sampling from more than 50 restaurants and food trucks, and live music to boot. General admission tickets can be purchased in advance for $14, and tasting tickets can be purchased onsite. Alternatively, guests can purchase a tasting bundle ticket, which includes a select number of food and drink tickets. Either way you go, you're bound to leave Taste of Dallas with a full belly and a reduced inhibitory response.

What it be: Taste of Dallas

When it do: 5-11 p.m. Friday, June 22; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 23; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 24

Where dat is: 10110 Technology Blvd. E.

*****

Did the recent royal wedding leave you with a hankering for more? More Union Jacks, more crumpets, more excessive use of the letter "U"? If so, Hotel St. Germain may have the dinner for you, our tea-swilling friend. The dinner of which we speak involves five courses paired with house reds. And while the menu — with its handmade pasta and lemon butter halibut — may not scream British invasion, the music and videos accompanying it certainly will. Enjoy the sights and sounds of The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, Adele and more. The cost is $95. Call 214-871-2516 for reservations.

What it be: British Rock Dinner

When it do: 7 p.m. Friday, June 22; 7 p.m. Saturday, June 23

Where dat is: 2516 Maple Ave.

*****

While readers of

know the inner workings of Mr. Potter's mind, they are not privy to the weekend benders he and his friends undoubtedly went on (between exams and saving the wizarding and nonwizarding worlds, of course.) This weekend, you and your friends can breathe life into what heretofore has been the stuff of fan fiction with a

-themed pub crawl. Don your finest robe and stop at the Landmark Bar and Kitchen to pick up your souvenir mug. From there, the crawl snakes its way through Fort Worth bars such as The Yard, Reservoir and American Gardens before terminating in a Quidditch beer-pong tournament. Tickets are $20.

What it be: Harry Potter Bar Crawl

When it do: 2-10 p.m. Saturday, June 23

Where dat is: 3008 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth

*****

Attendees of the Chocolate Angel Tea Room (yes, that's a place) are sure to leave The Warren Center's high tea fundraiser feeling (A) proper and (B) philanthropic. The tea benefits the center, which provides services for children with developmental differences and their families. And the event benefits you because it will give you the opportunity to sample a selection of tea sandwiches, quiches, pastries, scones, fruit and tea. Wallets out and pinkies up: Tickets are $40.

What it be: High Tea Fundraiser

When it do: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, June 23

Where dat is: 635 W. Campbell Road, Richardson

*****

Pack up the picnic blanket and some of those obnoxious outdoor pillows that take up an inordinate amount of space: It's a lawn party at the base of Reunion Tower. Enjoy live music and nosh on treats from local food trucks before visiting the beer garden. Lawn games and a light show round out the evening of entertainment. Admission is free, but the food and drinks aren't, so bring that bank.

What it be: Reunion Lawn Party

When it do: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 23

Where dat is: 300 Reunion Blvd. E.