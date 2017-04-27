Booze With a View: The 12 Best Rooftop Patios in Dallas-Fort Worth

EXPAND If you can find a seat on HG Sply's patio at sunset, you can join in on a sunset toast. Susie Oszustowicz

Dallas is pretty damn flat, topographically speaking, so any sort of elevation that can be achieved while drinking seems to be intriguing to Dallasites, which is why so many new restaurants and bars are investing heavily in rooftop patios. If you're looking for liquor with a view, here are 11 places to start.

HG Sply Co.

2008 Greenville Ave. (Lowest Greenville)

Whether you're there for the vegan queso, a kombucha Moscow mule or to people-watch, this the spot. Every day, they offer a sunset toast, enabling you to sip that day's special while raising a glass to the sun as it sets over the Dallas skyline.

The d.e.c. on Dragon is decked out. Courtesy of the d.e.c.

d.e.c. on dragon st.

1414 Dragon St. (Design District)

This ultra-hip event space opens its doors to the public once a month for a pop-up bar. The pictures say it all – a view that will knock your socks off and booze to knock you on your butt.

EXPAND Like the name suggests, stick with a vodka soda up here. Susie Oszustowicz

Soda Bar at the NYLO Dallas South Side

1325 S. Lamar St. (The Cedars)

The sweeping views of downtown Dallas from this South Lamar spot at the top of the NYLO aren't the only thing to ogle up here; the infinity pool offers fantastic people-watching, especially when it warms up.

Stirr's panoramic view of Downtown is the perfect backdrop for selfies. Courtesy of Stirr

Stirr

2803 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

The Deep Ellum hot spot not only has food to impress, but the new rooftop patio has a full bar serving up quality libations. Make sure to take a selfie in their SimpleBooth, because your backdrop will be a panoramic view of downtown. Ladies: Watch your heels on the wood floor, and remember that there is plenty of seating when your stilettos get to be a bit too much.

This relaxed spot is perfect for happy hour, just make sure to find the shade. Courtesy of Nora

Nora

1928 Greenville Ave. (Lowest Greenville)

This Afghani restaurant right down the street from HG offers the same killer view, but with the added bonus of a large fire pit, a tad more shade and a slower pace. This is your locale for a quieter evening.

The Tei-An rooftop is members-only, but it's worth it. Courtesy of Tei An

Tei-An

1722 Routh St. (Arts District)

Perched atop the high-end soba house in One Arts Plaza, you'll get up close and personal with downtown Dallas highrises. But this view isn't for everyone; to get onto the roof, you must dine at Tei-An or purchase a membership. (Call 214-220-2828 for information about memberships.)