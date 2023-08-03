10 Awesome Upcoming Events For Book Lovers

Let's be honest. The summer scorcher doesn't scream "curl up with a good book," but that doesn't mean literature is out for the season. Literary events are popping up all over DFW, offering a wide range of ways to beat the heat and keep the mind from totally melting. Slowly but surely, a culture of expression through poetry, writing and spoken word has been built in North Texas and can be discovered in bookstores, libraries, parks and bars across DFW. Listening to an author who has done hundreds of hours of research can bring a fresh perspective and knowledge, just like listening to a poet pour their heart out for the first time or the 50th time can have a profound impact on how we see the world around us.
But first, if grabbing a book, sporting some sunny shades and taking an ice cold bev down to the pool does float your boat, a visit to one of our favorite indie bookstores
, from Lucky Dog Books in Casa Linda to Recycled Books in Denton, is a great place to start and stay cool while keeping the reuse and recycle game alive. Why not give the public libraries some love too? Treasure troves of free books and programs for all ages? Underrated! Now, here is a list of some of the best literary events in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Turn Up! Discovery Faire at J. Erik Jonsson Central Library
11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5, 1515 Young St.
Once a year, Dallas-based nonprofit Big Thought takes over the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library to host the Turn Up! Discovery Faire. Upon entry, explorers of all ages receive a passport granting them access to eight floors of the Dallas Central Library, which have been transformed into immersive activity stations for project-based learning that’s fun for the entire family — really. Complete the passport to earn free swag and find out about the many opportunities and programs available at Dallas' public libraries. Reserve a spot online at eventbrite.com
.
click to enlarge
Every year, the nonprofit Big Thought creates a magical literary event for kids and families.
Lindsey Holzmeister
Wild DFW Author Talk at Whose Books
7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 512 W. Davis St.
Finding and embracing the natural elements in a city like Dallas can be foreboding, but Whose Books, a family-owned and operated indie bookstore in Oak Cliff, is aiming to change that by hosting a talk with Amy Martin, author of Wild DFW: Explore the Amazing Nature In and Around Dallas-Fort Worth,
and Dave Marquis, author of The River Always Wins
and co-founder of the Oak Cliff Nature Preserve. The event description on their website promises “a deep conversation about the healing qualities of nature and where to find them in Oak Cliff and North Texas.” Whose Books, which is regularly open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday – Saturday, and noon – 5 p.m. on Sunday, offers a delightful array of books selected with the entire family in mind, while also hosting regular author talks and literary events. Find more info at whosebooks.shop
.
click to enlarge
Whose Books wants to teach us to love nature in Dallas.
Courtesy of Whose Books
Inner Moonlight at The Wild Detectives
7:30–9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 314 W. 8th St.
Take an old Oak Cliff house, mix equal parts bookstore and café, sprinkle in tables and nooks to write, converse and work, add an outdoor patio and performance space that hosts live music and literary events, call it The Wild Detectives, and the result is the Oxford English definition of culture: the arts and other manifestations of human intellectual achievement regarded collectively. Voila! One of the longstanding events that adds to this institution's repertoire is Inner Moonlight, a poetry series held on the second Wednesday of every month and presented in part by The Writers’ Garret.
The featured guest for August is Afeefah Khazi-Syed, a medical student at UT Southwestern who grew up between Dallas and India and who published her first poetry collection, Our Ancestors Did Not Breathe this Air
, in 2022. Reserve your RSVP at: writersgarret.org
.
click to enlarge
Wild Detectives is one of the best places to buy a book, or even catch a live show.
Scott Tucker
Slam Shows with The Dallas Poetry Slam
Event times vary, 6520 Cascades Court, Suite 200, The Colony
The Dallas Poetry Slam’s mission statement is “to create a safe and inclusive space for individuals to express themselves and engage with others." The collective currently boasts live events four nights a week in locations all over DFW, but Twisted Bar and Grill in The Colony seems to serve as its homebase. The event Fluid Fridays, which happens every second Friday of the month at 8 p.m., is a space for queer artists to express themselves through art, music and poetry. Tickets are $15. Floetic Experience, Where Music Meets Poetry, is held at 8 p.m. the fourth Friday of every month and includes an open mic with sign-up at the door. Admission is $15. Twisted Tuesdays Karaoke and Open Mic is at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and it's free to get your poetry on. Visit thedallaspoetryslam.com
for more info.
Reading and Game Room at Klyde Warren Park
2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway
Just east of the Children’s Park in the northwest corner of Klyde Warren Park is a shady spot where visitors can enjoy a book or magazine. This part of the park, known as the “Reading and Game Room,” offers a lending library with shelves stocked by donations from the amazing Lucky Dog Books. Kiddos can also enjoy music and storytime with Miss Kimberly on the first and third Sundays of August and September from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. If that's not enough, there is a game cart open daily and spots for rounds of chess and checkers that can be played between visits to the fountains and food trucks. For a complete list of activities, visit klydewarrenpark.org/things-to-do
.
click to enlarge
Klyde Warren is the ultimate leisure park. It has a book nook too.
Thomas Lowery
BFI Film Classics Book Club at Interabang Books
6 p.m., Monday, Aug. 14, 5600 W. Lovers Lane
The British Film Institute (BFI) is one of the largest film and television archivists in the world and uses funds from the U.K.’s national lottery to help promote the creation of films, stories and international “moving image culture.” Education plays a big part in the organization's decree, and the BFI Classics series of books was introduced to analyze select films and how they achieved classic film status. Interabang Books
has created a new kind of book club centered around these publications and marketing director Lewis Perry leads an in-person conversation on a different book on the second Monday of each month. So far the club has read the BFI Classics for David Lynch’s Eraserhead
, Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation
and Tony Richardson’s A Taste of Honey
.
Talking Dirty After Dark at The Bath House Cultural Center
9–11 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15, and Friday, Aug. 25, 521 E. Lawther Drive
After recently celebrating the Talking Dirty After Dark's two-year anniversary, producer Raymond Butler gives the scoop on what to expect at the next installment of the immersive and unforgettable event taking place at the historic Bath House Cultural Center: “Talking Dirty After Dark is a live storytelling event where people share true stories from their personal experiences to a live audience. The stories are first-hand accounts and completely true, but please be aware that some colorful language may be used. The event takes place at the Bath House Cultural Center
as part of the Stewpot open mic series, welcoming storytellers of all levels. Performers’ names are drawn from a stewpot or hat and each storyteller has five minutes to share a tale based on the night’s theme, with no notes allowed during the performance. It’s authentic, unfiltered, and a captivating night that promises laughter, tears,and unforgettable connections.”
Bookstore Romance Day at Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences
10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, 221 W. Hickory St., Denton
Believe it or not, the third Saturday of August is a widely celebrated day in the indie bookstore community known as “Bookstore Romance Day” — *insert heart eyes emoji*. Patchouli Joe’s
is already cute as hell and is a mesmerizing place sprinkled with brightly colored odds and ends, artworks, craft kits, stationery and other indulgences and is an absolute wonderland of beautiful new books. For this special indie holiday, the shop is offering discounts on romance and mystery novels, candles and soaps. Although this bookstore is worth a trip on its own, it is just off the beloved square with plenty of fun shops and walkable stops that could turn a trip into a perfect destination date, solo or otherwise.
click to enlarge
Bookstore Romance Day take place at the uber-cute Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences.
Charlie Forester
Spiderweb Salon Open Mic at Rubber Gloves
7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 411 E. Sycamore St., Denton
Spiderweb Salon is a creative collective based in Denton that hosts several events per month including an open mic night focused on poetry, performance art, music, dance, storytelling, improv or any combination or anything between. Each slot lasts 6 minutes and only original material can be performed. “We especially embrace the weird and the queer,” says Courtney Marie, one of the Salon’s producers. “New folks are encouraged to attend a show first and get a feel for things before jumping in, but anyone is welcome. We encourage content warnings for heavy stuff and have a zero tolerance policy for hatred in its many insidious forms — unless it is for the government or capitalism, of course.” If written work is more your speed, Spiderweb Salon is currently accepting submissions for its risograph-printed zine, WHAT NOW?
Inquiries can be made via email at [email protected]
.
click to enlarge
Spiderweb Salon will trap you into reading.
Chad Withers
Dallas Museum of Art: Arts and Letters Live
August – November, 1717 N. Harwood St.
Arts and Letters Live enters its 32nd season with a roster that includes over a dozen events with various authors, award-winning speakers and actors. Upcoming events include a discussion with Alice Hoffman on her enchanting new book, The Invisible Hour
, set to take place at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16. The following week will present James McBride, author of the National Book Award-winning novel The Good Lord Bird
, "[who] returns with The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store
, a compelling story about small-town secrets and the people who keep them,” according to DMA’s website. Most events take place at the Dallas Museum of Art, but several events, including Barbara Kingsolver’s discussion of her work Demon Copperhead,
will take place at Temple Emanu-El in October. Be sure to check the ticket link for the complete roster, locations and additional information. Tickets range from $10 to $58 at etix.com
.