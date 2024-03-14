Take a European Vacation Without Leaving Texas

Well, if we could, we would, but international travel is too expensive and time-consuming for the average person to pull together in just a few months. Planning a getaway for this summer is going to take a little bit of compromise.
We come bearing good news, though: You can visit cities like Paris and Berlin without even leaving Texas. For some reason, Texas is home to more than a dozen towns that share a name with great European cities. You can hit all of them up within the span of one affordable road trip.
It’s worth noting that several of these Texas towns, such as Moscow and London, are small unincorporated areas with sparse populations (we're talking less than 500) and basically nothing to see and do. Completionists can plan their routes around driving through them, but there’s not much to stop for unless you need gas.
(Actually, scratch that. Vienna and Warsaw don’t have gas stations. Let’s say instead that there’s not much to stop for in these towns unless you need to attend a Baptist church.)
We are fully aware that what these towns have to offer is not really comparable to their European counterparts in terms of dazzling tourist attractions. As we said, it’s a compromise and a fun and quirky way to burn some vacation time if crossing an ocean isn’t doable for you.
If you’re itching to go somewhere unique and experience new things (or brag to your friends about your getaway to a vineyard in Florence without technically lying), these quirky Texas cities are for you.
AthensLocated in East Texas, Athens is the self-described Black-Eyed Pea Capital of the World and holds a Black-Eyed Pea Jamboree (a festival celebrating that designation) every year in July. Athens is also home to the East Texas Arboretum and Athens Brewing Co., which would pair well for a relaxing day out. And if you’re looking to relax for more than a day (maybe even the rest of your life), look no further. Athens has been designated a Certified Retirement Community by the Texas Department of Agriculture.
Berlin
The small East Texas town of Berlin has a rather quirky claim to fame: a cowboy town. Old Texas Town is a lovingly and meticulously recreated Old West town that looks straight out of a John Wayne movie. Operating businesses include a bank, a grand saloon and a church that offers real weddings, if that’s what you’re into. They also have a jail. We’re a little afraid to ask what it’s used for.
Dublin
The rural Central Texas community of Dublin is known to Dr Pepper enthusiasts as the home of Dublin Bottling Works, the first place to bottle the Texas favorite soft drink. Dr Pepper is no longer bottled here, but there is a museum dedicated to the bottler's history and a host of other sodas to try. As the name of the city would imply, there is also plenty of Irish and Celtic-themed shops and memorabilia to peruse as well.
Edinburg
The city of Edinburg in South Texas is home to a couple of niche museums where you can kill an afternoon. The South Texas Motorcycle Museum showcases antique and specialty bikes dating back to 1913. The Museum of South Texas History goes back considerably further, showcasing local finds ranging from a steamboat replica to prehistoric artifacts.
Florence
Florence is about 40 miles north of Austin and, much like the country its namesake is in, is known for its vineyards. The Vineyard at Florence is a boutique resort that serves as a hotel, restaurant, winery and spa. Its Old World charm is the closest you’ll get to Italy without leaving Texas.
Geneva
The East Texas town Geneva is also home to a niche museum, albeit one dedicated to a darker subject. The Patricia Huffman Smith “Remembering Columbia” Museum is a small space dedicated to the space shuttle explosion in 2003. The museum relays the events leading up to the disaster and displays artifacts from the wreckage.
Holland
This tiny Hill Country town is home to Little River Dragway, one of the oldest operating drag strips in America that mounts a weekly race and car show. This is the only activity within the city limits we could find online, but a Trip Advisor user claims that it “inspires a sense of awe.” Your move, tulips.
Italy
Half an hour south of Dallas, Italy welcomes visitors with the world’s largest caterpillar. “Bruco,” as he is affectionately called, is 60-foot warehouse adorned with cutesy cartoon bug features. If that’s not really your speed when it comes to photo ops, there’s a sunflower field outside town that makes for perhaps the most Instagrammable moment of this trip.
Paris
It’s up for debate whether Paris is the greatest European city in Texas, but it’s certainly the best-known. The 1984 film that's named for it is in the Criterion Collection, and the city boasts all kinds of fun, scenic spots, including a pleasant town square with fountains and historic buildings. And, of course, the town has its own Eiffel Tower. It may be shorter than its French counterpart, but it does have a cowboy hat perched on top. We’re not saying that it’s a huge improvement over the original, but we’re also not not saying that.