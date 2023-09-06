The Best Things to Do in Dallas, Sept. 6–12

Wednesday, Sept. 6Rahul Subramanian at Addison Improv
Fans and frequent attendees of live stand-up comedy shows might love a not-so-little thing called crowd work. It’s when a comic talks with the crowd, and when they do it well, magic can happen. Rahul Subramanian is a crowd work specialist — he even has a comedy special called Rahul Talks to People — and he’s coming to the Addison Improv (4980 Belt Line Road) at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6. Admission for a table of four people is $180, available online. But hurry! There are very few left.
Katy 5K at Reverchon Park
Thursday, Sept. 7
It’s not hard to believe Thursday marks the 25th annual Katy 5K. The event is an institution for athletes big-time and casual, and if the weather is forgiving (everyone, start crossing those fingers now for a shift down into double digits), the tour through some of Dallas’ most beautiful neighborhoods is a distraction from the super-sweats. The after-party helps a lot too. Registration is $165 (including a race shirt, finisher’s medal, two beers for those of age, free food and more) through Wednesday, but is also available on race day. Get all the details on the Katy 5K website.
Friday, Sept. 8Date Night at Sweet Tooth Hotel
As summer draws to a close, it’s still hot as balls outside. Sweet Tooth Hotel (1511 Elm St.) offers an opportunity to plan an interesting date night on the cheap … and in the cool. The immersive art experience is proclaiming September for lovers, and serving up two tickets for $30 on Fridays after 5 p.m. through the end of the month. The Calirosa Cocktail Lounge is right there for a drink after all of the selfie opportunities have been exhausted. Make reservations in advance online.
Multimedia would be an understatement. EarthX Film is bringing together a slew of artists and their works to celebrate getting outside and saving the environment. Fort Worth’s own Abraham Alexander both kicks off and closes the evening with live performances — his first in his hometown since the release of his album Sea/Sons. Attendees will also see three short films that focus on bats, skaters, farming, skiing, mountains and Black culture (not all at once), followed by panel discussions. The night starts at 7 p.m. in Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater (2401 N. Main St., Fort Worth). Tickets are $40–$70, available online.
Neighbors can make or break your homelife. And Lyric Stage (in its new digs at 1170 Quaker St.) is showing just how new ones do both. Check out The Great American Trailer Park Musical and dive into the social intricacies of Armadillo Acres, where Pippi is causing a ruckus in Jeannie’s marriage. Strong language and adult content make this a musical for the 21+ set. Show times are 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 7. Tickets are $50, available online.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Roller Disco at InterSkate Roller Rink
Get glammed and geared up for a night at the roller rink. Roller Disco is taking over the after-hours slot at InterSkate Roller Rink (1408 S. State Highway 121, Lewisville) Saturday night. From 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., you can feel like you stepped back in time with disco balls, photo opps, vintage arcade games and cocktails if that’s your jam. DJ Blake Ward will spin the tunes as dance-skaters circle the rink. Tickets, available online, are just $40 for time travel. Seems like a steal.
Hay Forum Dallas at The Wild Detectives
Does it ever feel like you don't have enough time to fulfill every one of your creative instincts and curiosities in a single weekend? You can't transubstantiate across different planes. You can be in only one place at a time. The Wild Detectives bookshop (314 W. Eighth St.) is bringing back one of its regular events that can satisfy even the most curious soul. Hay Forum Dallas gathers together an eclectic mix of writers, musicians, journalists and poets to spark thoughtful discussions and stimulating conversations about the crossroads of journalism, music, art and activism. This year's gathering includes conversations with and performances by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Hernan Diaz, DJ Aniya Henre and poets Roger Reeves and Melania Luisa Marte. The Hay Forum starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, and 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 10. Admission is free, and RSVPs can be made online at Eventbrite.
Hispanic Heritage Celebration at Dallas Arboretum
The sixth annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration returns to the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden (8525 Garland Road) for a two-day gathering of music, food and fun. Guests can attend the celebration for free with the purchase of a ticket to the gardens and enjoy new tastes and recipes from Cuzco Peruvian Restaurant and the Dallas Culinary Company, hear live music from the salsa band Havana NRG and see the newest styles in the highly anticipated Quinceañera Fashion Show. The Hispanic Heritage Celebration starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10. Visit dallasarboretum.org for admission and a list of scheduled events.
Sunday, Sept. 10
Paper Marbling and Weaving Workshops at Oil and Cotton
Hone the "crafts" side of your arts and crafts abilities with some hands-on instructional workshops at Oil and Cotton Arts Classes & Supplies (2313 Beatrice St., No. 100). Learn how to create mesmerizing designs and patterns with paper marbling from noon to 2 p.m. for $100 per person or try your hand at weaving new tapestries with a real frame loom from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for $85 (limited to five participants). Both workshops are on Sunday, Sept. 10. Reserve your study space online at oilandcotton.com.
Monday, Sept. 11
Collective Read at Interabang Books
Reading can be such a solitary activity, but sometimes you polish off something tough and thought-provoking and you're just dying to share it with someone. Interabang Books (5600 W. Lovers Lane) is starting a new series that will let you do just that with some of the most celebrated books of our time. The bookstore's Collective Read series tackles tough tomes 15 pages at a time and offers an online chat with moderator Lori Feathers to help you explore its deeper themes and meanings. The Collective Read series kicks off with Middlemarch by George Eliot; the first online session starts on Monday, Sept. 11, and runs five days a week, Monday–Friday, through Tuesday, Nov. 14. Participation is free but you'll need a copy of the book to participate. Visit the store's website for information on meeting times and links to the group's Slack channel.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
It takes more than good looks and a steady diet and exercise plan to look good on camera. You also need a dedicated makeup team who can hide all those blotches and apply complex prosthetics to make you screen ready. Donald Mowat is one of the industry's most revered and sought-after makeup effects artists and he'll be in town to discuss his work at two special screenings at the Texas Theatre (231. W. Jefferson Blvd.) in Oak Cliff with the Dallas Film & Creative Industries Office. The Oscar-nominated makeup artist will participate in a live Q&A following screenings of the award-winning James Bond adventure Skyfall at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and the gritty, visceral thriller Prisoners at 7: 30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Tickets are $14 per person or $12.50 for theater members, students, seniors and military personnel and can be purchased at the box office or on the theater's website.