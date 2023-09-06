The Best Things to Do in Dallas, Sept. 6–12

This week's best things to do include the Katy 5K, the annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration at Dallas Arboretum and two film screenings with an Oscar-nominated makeup artist at the Texas Theatre.

Have you ever wanted to banter with a comic on stage? You'll get a better than average chance when you catch crowd work comedian Rahul Subramanian on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the Addison Improv. Courtesy of Addison Improv