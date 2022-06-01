Drag and Dildo Races: Celebrate Pride With These Dallas Events

This year marks 53 years since the Stonewall Uprising. On June 28, 1969, New York police stormed the Stonewall Inn, a Greenwich Village gay bar, dragging employees and guests out of their haven. What resulted was six days of confrontation and riots as the LGBTQ community fought back against police for rights and liberation.
The next year, New Yorkers memorialized the anniversary with the first pride march. Throughout the last half century, that march has evolved into pride month. Today the Stonewall Riots are celebrated in an array of events across the U.S. throughout the month of June. Many events span over days filled with festivities and celebration. Clear your calendars for these wild, naked, colorful and even chocolate-filled pride celebrations.
Mr. Misster x JOHN REED Fitness Pride Ride
7 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at JOHN REED Fitness, 8335 Westchester Drive, Suite 40, Free with RSVP
First things first, get your fitness right. Cedar Springs staple Mr. Misster is collaborating with Dallas’ European night club-inspired gym, JOHN REED Fitness, to kick off pride month right. Mr. Misster is bringing their resident queen Nicole O’ Hara Munro to JOHN REED to host a pride centered spin class. The demand is hot for this ride. A June 1 class has already sold out and seats are limited. Stay after class for a social hour featuring Mr. Misster’s top hits and check out the gym.
A.B.C Pride Night
8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Mr. Misster, 3900 Cedar Springs Rd., Free
Pride month isn’t complete without a celebration in the gayborhood. After that spin class, get dolled up for a night out. Mr. Misster is hosting an Anything. But. Clothes. Pride Night. Let your creativity run wild and pull out all the stops to win the $250 cash prize for most creative outfit. Free body painting will be available. Aren’t you glad you took that spin class?
8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 6 p.m Friday, June 3, 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St., Tickets start at $15 at prekindle.com.
The What the Femme?! podcast is turning 4, and to celebrate they are hosting a three-day festival. Podcast hosts Marie de Menthe and Birdie Holly celebrate femme and queer identity through research-based interviews with queer creatives. The festival was originally scheduled for February, but a spike in COVID-19 cases and inclement weather derailed those plans. The extra time, however, allowed What the Femme?! to create a dreamy lineup. From astrology workshops to vendor booths and raffles, there is something for everyone. DJs Ursa Minor and Natural Hiiigh will be behind the deck for the festival. Lovesick Mary, Deja Dubois, Onyx Fury and more will be hitting the stage. Proceeds from the event will go to Denton Bail Fund and The R4K Fund.
Pride 2022
10 p.m. Friday, June 3, at Ruins, 2653 Commerce, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Double Wide, 3510 Commerce, 6 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Double Wide, Tickets start at $20 at prekindle.com,
You know it's going to be epic when Disco TX’s DJ Blake Ward, drag queen Bleach and Double Wide’s Kim Finch come together. Pride 2022, brainchild of Disco TX and Bleach, will sell out. Last year’s celebration had over 1,000 attendees. Bleach is making sure this year’s celebration is over the top with top-tier talent. The party starts at Ruins for Pride Kick Off Friday night with a live performance by p1nkstar. Saturday’s Pride Bash at Double Wide will offer a drag show hosted by Brittany Broski and Bleach. Fagedelics will be performing and the DJ lineup is stacked: Blake Ward, Charlie Phresh, Christy Ray and Apthout will be behind the deck. It’s a block party, though, and DJ DeLuna will be across the street at Thunderbird Station. Wear your chaps and ride the mechanical bull in style. If you're feeling competitive, get in on the dildo races. For those who buy the three-day passes, a special VIP close-out show will be hosted at Double Wide with headliner William of Suckless Face and Body.
11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, and 2 p.m.. Sunday, June 5, at Fair Park, 3809 Grand Ave., Tickets start at $5 for teens and $10 for adults at fairparktix.evenue.net for Saturday’s festival
Live out loud for Dallas Pride 2022. The family-friendly event is back after a COVID-induced hiatus. Saturday’s festival will include vendors, Teen Pride, Family Pride and music for all to enjoy. The LGBTQIA+ lineup is phenomenal. Booker T. Washington’s Kaatii will be hitting the stage on the heels of the release of their latest single “Superterrestrial Humanoid.” Georgetown’s xBValentine will be bringing the R&B vibes with her melodies. And of course, it would not be a pride event without Bleach. Raquel Blake and Bleach will take the stage for Double Trouble does Pride, so grab your rainbow tutu and head to Fair Park on Sunday for the Pride Parade.
Pink Cellophane Club Party and Rooftop Pool Party and Brunch
10 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Ruins, 2653 Commerce. Tickets start at $20 at eventbrite.com.
1 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Canvas Hotel, 1325 Botham Jean Blvd. Tickets start at $20 at eventbrite.com.
In the midst of the pandemic, Crystal Queer Riot founder Zayne Aguilar set out to reunite the community and create a space where queers and their allies could have an real dance party. Last year’s inaugural Crystal Queer Riot pride weekend dance party was a tribute to the Stonewall Riots. The rave returns this year with a two-day event. Saturday’s 21-and-up club party at Ruins will feature Austin’s Hermajestie the Hung, a modern icon in the gay liberation movement through street demonstrations and alluring live performances. Lady Vanity Roux will be providing the vibes. The party then moves poolside for the Pink Cellophane 21-and-up rooftop pool party and brunch. For Sunday Funday, sip on a mimosa by the glistening pool while Angel and Zalefsky set the tone with the hottest dance music to get everyone hyped for a fashion show. It's not pride without fashion, though, and Dallas designer Amdriu Cisneros has it covered. Cisneros’ Ci Os Clothing will be debuting their Pride 2022 swimwear collection at Pink Cellophane.
Orgullo Oak Cliff Pride and Market
4 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at CocoAndré Chocolatier, 508 W. 7th St., Free
Pop-up organizer Common Hearts TX is collaborating with nonprofit Texas Latino Pride for an LGBTQIA+ centered pop-up shop and block party. All the staples for a good party are covered including food, drinks, music by DJ Eternos and a drag show. It is the perfect opportunity to close out pride month by showing support for Dallas’ Latino and LGBTIQ+ community.