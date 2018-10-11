This Is What Happens When You Get Your News From Instagram Alone

There are few things that can shock a viewer when it comes to reality television. Housewives throw champagne glasses. Strangers get married at first sight. Other things happen that we can't think of right now because it's that hard to shock us.

But Thursday night, exactly one week ago, our jaws dropped so low, we need reconstructive surgery.

On Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making The Team, about 45 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders hopefuls enter training camp. Directors Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell dwindle down the bunch to an ideal 36 by cutting a woman each week. During training camp, the women must learn dozens of fast-paced routines, get their weight checked every week, participate in a photo shoot to make sure they are camera-friendly and then participate in a mock interview to make sure they are media-friendly.

On Thursday night's episode, Brenda Teele, a news anchor, conducted the mock interview (But, hello, we are available). Teele asked the women about themselves, football, concussions in the NFL and more. Teele asked Taylor T. about the #MeToo movement, and Taylor T. shook her head in confusion. Teele asked her if she knew what that was, and Taylor T. said no.

Finglass, like you reading this, was speechless. And livid. And embarrassed. I didn't know you could be a functioning adult woman in 2018 and not know about the #MeToo movement.

"I was literally speechless," Finglass told Taylor T.

Later in Finglass' office, Taylor T. apologized and explained that "There are topics, though, that I'm not going to be as educated on."

Taylor T. told Finglass that she consumes her news through Instagram.

"But you know Instagram is not, like, news," Taylor T. told Finglass.

Yes, we know because Instagram posts can't even link to outside news sources.

Taylor T. also said she doesn't have a TV or radio, and Finglass suggested that that change ASAP.

Finglass didn't cut her during that meeting, but by the end of the episode, Taylor T. was cut. Finglass suggested she start consuming more news and come back next year. But next time, know about the #MeToo movement.

How someone can be a functioning adult woman in 2018 and not know about the #MeToo movement completely escapes our understanding of how the world works. Even if you only consumed news via Instagram, we know of plenty of women — and men — who posted on Instagram their #MeToo stories and included the hashtag. Unless you are simply using Instagram just for the photos, which guess that's what Taylor T. did, then there's no way you don't know about the biggest news event of the year.

Furthermore, considering Erica Wilkins, a former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, is currently suing the organization for being underpaid, it's important to know where you, Taylor T., stand on the #MeToo movement and whether you believe Wilkins has a point or doesn't.

Let this be a lesson: Get your news somewhere besides Instagram. Try Twitter.