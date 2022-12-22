From Family-Friendly to X-Rated, the Best New Year's Eve Parties in Dallas

Be honest for a moment. Do you remember your New Year’s resolution from last year? A lot of us start off the year with noble goals, and generally we all do a decent job following through the first few months. Or days. Or hours. Regardless of how long we endure, a lot of us end the year scratching our heads about where all the time went. This year, we’ve had elections, public health scares, reunions and the usual life events. You’ve probably done a lot this year, so no need to judge yourself based on whatever half-hearted goals you made minutes before the clock struck midnight.
The year 2023 is set to be a huge one for Dallas. It takes only a quick search through our calendar to see all the exciting concerts, festivals, events, performances and celebrations that are hitting DFW in the next year. While you may want to start planning for next year's activities, that doesn’t mean that 2022 needs to end on a whimper. What better way to cap off the year than with a New Year’s Eve celebration?
It’s best not to overwhelm yourself on the last day of the year. Regardless of what you did or didn’t achieve, you made it out alive, and that alone is worth celebrating. Check out our ultimate guide on how and where to spend New Year's Eve in DFW.
Villa Azur Dallas Fabulous New Year’s Eve 2023
5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Villa Azur Dallas, 2440 Victory Park Lane
Dallas’ signature French restaurant and entertainment outlet is throwing a premium black-tie event with live music and terrific bottles. Reservations between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. require a minimum of $250 per person, with tables reserved beyond midnight requiring $500.
New Year’s Eve With the Dallas Symphony Orchestra
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St.
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra celebrates its great year in Viennese tradition, which includes exciting Strauss waltzes. Tickets are available on the DSO’s website.
Black & White Masquerade Ball
9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Lorenzo Hotel Dallas, 1011 S. Akard St.
Celebrate the arrival of 2023 by mingling mysteriously as you watch the sprawling Dallas skyline. Enjoy complimentary cocktails, DJs and light bite-sized meals at a fancy masquerade ball. VIP Premium tickets are $190 and $179 for All Access Group Packages. Additional rooms can be purchased for premium pricing.
New Year’s Eve Bar Crawl
4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Party Time Texas, 811 E. Plano Parkway, No. 301, Plano
Reservations for the New Year’s Eve pub crawl start at 4 p.m., so be sure to get in early to check out one of the two routes. One stops at Concrete Cowboy and Nodding Donkey, among others, and the other includes Deep Ellum bars such as Trinity Cider and Three Links. Regular tickets are $22, and $37 for VIP access for admission to all participating bars.
Reunion Tower Over the Top NYE
11:59 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Hyatt Regency Dallas, 300 Reunion Blvd.
Reunion Tower holds its seventh annual fireworks celebration in support of local charities. Donations and food reservations can be made on the Reunion Tower website, and the live broadcast of the spectacle will also air on NBC5-KXAS.
New Year's Eve Classic
All day, Saturday, Dec. 31
TBP Athletic Complex, 2524 W. Ledbetter Drive
Dallas Youth Sports offers an outstanding opportunity for kids in grades three through nine to compete in basketball tournaments. Entry for teams is $225, and all-day door entry passes are $10 for those 11 and up, $5 for kids 5–10, and free for kids 4 and under. Find times and game schedules on the Dallas Youth Sports Find website.
1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark, 2970 Epic Place, Grand Prairie
A night out at the Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark with the whole family includes a circus, aerial performances, hula dancing and games. Admission is $39 for those 48 inches and taller, and $34 for those under.
NYE at ZaZa
10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Hotel ZaZa Dallas Uptown, 2332 Leonard St.
This upscale hotel is throwing a glitzy bash complete with live music, a DJ, bubby drinks and its signature bottle service. Rooms vary in prices.
New Year's Eve: Neon Garden featuring Ango
8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
AT&T Discovery District, 308 S. Akard St.
Neon Garden’s immersive stage show adds digital fireworks, photo ops and drink specials to a special performance by local DJ Ango. RSVP on the AT&T Discovery Center website. Admission is free.
Cirque at the Palace New Year's Eve Spectacular
8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Monarch Restaurant, 1401 Elm St.
This dynamic Cirque at the Palace performance includes a caviar-filled menu as well as bottles at midnight. Guests who are 21+ can make reservations and pay the $500 fee through AllEvents to party on the 49th floor of this downtown staple.
12th Annual New Year's Eve 2023 Champagne Life
11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Aloft Dallas Love Field, 2333 W. Mockingbird Lane
This 5-hour black tie Champagne event, rated the best in Dallas, celebrates its 12th year at Love Field. Rooms start at $160.
A Royal Affair NYE Hotel Takeover
3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Hilton Garden Inn, 705 Central Expressway S., Allen
This erotic holiday party offers VIP guests fine dining, professional photographs, a performance by DJ Alexx and special classes on topics such as squirting and foreplay before the midnight balloon drops. Royal attire is encouraged, with general admission starting at $100.
B&B New Year’s Eve Bash
10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 5212 Marathon Ave., Fort Worth
Fort Worth’s most popular butcher shop is taking reservations for its New Year's celebration featuring party favors and exclusive menu items. Guests can also order off the standard menu.
New Year's Eve At Te Deseo
5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Te Deseo, 2700 Olive St.
Te Deseo offers three different exclusive dinner menus to bring in the new year. Admission to the rooftop celebration and open bar is $75; with reservations for the prx-fixe meals are $95.
New Year's Eve – Cinderella's Ball
5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa, 1549 Legacy Drive, Frisco
This all-ages event gives kids the chance to take photos with Prince Charming and Cinderella at a royal ball, attend a movie screening and, of course, enjoy free popcorn. General admission is $40 and $25 for hotel guests.
New Year's Double
All Day, Saturday, Dec, 31
Celebration Park, 701 Angel Parkway, Allen
If you want to get a head start on your New Year’s resolution to get in shape, Celebration Park is now taking RSVPs for its New Year's run. Races are scheduled at different times throughout the day with marathon, half marathon and 5K tracks on the 6.55-mile course.
New Year's Eve Omakase
Saturday, Dec. 31
Namo, 3699 McKinney Ave., No. 305
Dallas’ most famous Japanese diner is celebrating the New Year with enough delicious sushi to last the whole year. The 20-course Sushi Bar Omakase begins at 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. for $350; the 18-course Patio Omakase runs at 12:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. for $195. Reservations can be made through the event website.
New Year's Eve Intention Setting Sound Bath
5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
The Movement Loft, 3122 Swiss Ave.
The Movement Loft offers a soothing way to cap off the year with a relaxing bath to center your mind. Prices begin at $45.
Irving Cares NYE Party
Times TBA, Saturday, Dec. 31
Omni Las Colinas Hotel, 221 Las Colinas Blvd. E., Irving
Support an important nonprofit that offers assisted living for local residents recovering from financial struggles. The charitable party event tickets cost $175 for a package that includes ballroom access, drink tickets, appetizers, a wine toast and a performance by Ricki Derek and his Las Vegas Six.
New Year's Eve Marathon
All day, Saturday, Dec. 31
Minuteman Press, 111 N. Greenville Ave., Suite G, Allen
Allen’s New Year’s Run should be a chilly one, but multiple options and times are open for RSVPs. Ticketing prices vary by course and time.
New Year’s Eve Dinner At Terra
9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 31
W Dallas Hotel Event Spaces, 2440 Victory Park Lane
Mingle and mix at this posh dinner celebration with live music and prepaid drinks as the signature hotel counts down to the New Year. Ticket prices for the 5-hour event and LED experience start at $110.
The Art of Luxury Black & White New Years Eve Affair
9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 31
Foundation Room Dallas, 2200 N. Lamar St.
The House of Blues' upstairs Moroccan-inspired bar is hosting a black-tie cocktail party for those 21 and up. VIP reservations can be made online, with a group pricing of five tickets for $65.
New Year's Eve Sleepover at Metroplex Gymnastics
6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Metroplex Gymnastics, 205 E. Bethany Drive, Allen
This kid-friendly New Year’s countdown offers a safe and fun environment for pizza and dancing before the ball drops. RSVPs can be made through the Metroplex Gymnastics website.
11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Tribal Yoga House, 4407 N. Beltwood Parkway
Those dealing with exhaustion and irritation will want to check out this soothing sound bath meditation to ease the body and soul. Tickets are $55.
Ten Hands Greenwich Mean Time NYE Show
4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Dan's SilverLeaf, 103 Industrial St., Denton
Denton’s popular rock band the Ten Hands stops by at 4:30 p.m. at Dan’s SilverLeaf, with a follow-up performance by Beatles tribute group The Brits at 6 p.m. A Champagne toast and black-eyed peas will be available at this pre-midnight show; tickets are $20 for the day of the show with 4-seat table reservations available for $120.
New Year's Eve Social
1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Overture River District, 4851 Scott Road, Fort Worth
A family-friendly gathering lets kids toast with sparkling cider while their adults are having Champagne. You can never go wrong with a New Year’s Eve pizza party. RSVP at 817-252-4000 or [email protected]
Fowling Warehouse DFW NYE Party
9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 31
Fowling Warehouse DFW, 1714 14th St., Plano
You won't run out of room to party at Fowling Warehouse, where 71,000 square feet of space includes 40 bowling lanes and a 4,000-square-foot dance floor. Prepaid drinks, an LED experience and added prizes are available for guests who reserve tickets, with general admission for $60.05, reserved lanes for $491.90, and VIP access for $152.43.
11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Haltom City Public Library, 4809 Haltom Road, Haltom City
If you’ve already made plans for later in the evening, the Haltom City Public Library has an afternoon event for kids to enjoy crafts, games, snacks and party blowers for a “countdown to noon.” RSVPs are required.
Glitz & Glam New Year's Eve Party
8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Virgin Hotels Dallas 1445 Turtle Creek Blvd.
Get a sip of Grey Goose Vodka, Don Julio Tequila, Moët & Chandon Champagne, Ciroc Vodka Spritze and other specialty cocktails with a four-hour open bar at the Virgin Hotel. The glitzy New Year’s Eve event features live DJs and a sushi bar for light bites. General tickets start at $200, with VIP tables available for up to $3500.
Success Saturday & Vision Party New Year
9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31
Dream Performance, 6707 Meadowbrook Drive, Fort Worth
Maybe you have your New Year’s Eve evening planned, but what about brunch? Tickets at $10 include an energizing workout followed by brunch with your group.