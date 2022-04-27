The Best Things To Do In Dallas, April 27 - May 3

Wednesday, April 27Summer: The Donna Summer Musical at the Winspear
The woman who could turn “toot, toot, hey, beep, beep” into a dance-floor anthem? Donna Summer. The undisputed Queen of Disco? Donna Summer. An icon for pop divas to this day? Donna Summer. After giving us hit after hit, she’s got a musical telling her story, and we are sequined up and all in. Get to the Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St.) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, or any of the other show times for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical before it ends Sunday, May 1, in a sparkling “Last Dance.” “MacArthur Park,” “Bad Girls" and “Hot Stuff” are all on the Summer playlist. Tickets are available online.
Thursday, April 28
OK, listen. The Mavs game doesn’t start until 9 p.m. our time Thursday, April 28, so this is a great outing to feel “near” to their energy before heading home and screaming your head off. Get to the Perot Museum (2201 N. Field St.) starting at 6 p.m. for Thursdays on Tap. Experience the museum exhibits plus beer and sans kids — it’s awesome. But this week is particularly cool because Austin’s Bob Schneider is serenading the crowd and $1 from every sale of Kingsville Brewing Co. (co-owned by THE Marty Turco) brews goes to the Dallas Stars Foundation. Local favorites Community Beer Co. will be there (Mosaic, we love you) as well as food trucks including Ruthie’s Rolling Café, The Butcher’s Son and Halal Mother Truckers. It’s $25 for non-members, $5 for members. Find out more online.
Friday, April 29Mike Epps and the No Remorse Comedy Tour at Texas Trust CU Theatre
Yes, that Mike Epps. The one from The Upshaws, Troop Zero and Dolemite Is My Name. The comedy mainstay of stage and screen is landing at Texas Trust CU Theatre (1001 Texas Trust Way, Grand Prairie) at 8 p.m. Friday, April 29. But he’s not coming alone. He’s bringing even more talent to the stage thanks to Dominique, Rudy Rush and yes, former SNL master of impression Jay Pharoah. It’s a big night for laughs in the Prairie. Tickets start at a $59, available via AXS.
Anyone who has seen Audrey Hepburn own the screen as Susy Hendrix in 1967’s thriller Wait Until Dark and didn’t realize it was based on a play will be curious to see Garland Civic Theatre’s adaptation opening 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 29. In this take, Alexzandria Smith plays Susy, the blind housewife terrorized by three criminals breaking into her home. Can she beat them? Escape them? They’ll all have to… you guessed it ... wait until dark. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through May 15. Tickets are $20, available online.
Rebel Convention at Marriott Uptown
Got a young performer age 10-19 lying around the house? Rebel Convention is coming to the Marriott Uptown (3033 Fairmount St.) Friday, April 29, through Sunday, May 1. The three-day program gets kids master classes with professionals from Broadway and other parts of the industry (and there are courses for parents), with topics ranging from stage combat to auditions to dance and more. Plus, Rebel Con focuses on mental health with special seminars to support kids in handling the pressures of their artistic passion. There are different tracks for different ages, so find all the details and info online.
Saturday, April 30
One thing many casual dance patrons don’t realize is that when it comes to smaller, indie companies, many of the dancers have regular 9-to-5 jobs. Dancing is a passion and an added responsibility. Such is the case with 6 o’Clock Dance Theatre. As executive director Marielle H. McGregor explained of one of their dancers, “She is a doctor by day, but at 6 o’clock she dances with us!” At 8 p.m. Saturday, April 30, these hardworking artists celebrate the close of 6DT’s eighth season with When Words Fail, a concert of various emotional works, including five premieres and two of the company’s signature works. Showtimes are 2 and 8 p.m. at Addison Theatre Centre (15650 Addison Road). GA tickets start at $30, available online.
Texas Frightmare Weekend at Hyatt Regency DFW Airport
There’s entirely too much to say about Texas Frightmare Weekend this year, so we’re going to hit some big notes and make sure you know that even though this is listed on Saturday, April 30, it runs Friday through Sunday and it is packed with events from meet-and-greets, Q&As, photo sessions, screenings and, of course, shopping opportunities. Get to the Hyatt Regency DFW Airport (2334 N. International Parkway) for events celebrating Scream (the classic), A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors Reunion, various Texas Chainsaw Massacre incidents, a Dawn of the Dead panel, a Q&A with Julian Sands and another with Carl Weathers. The list goes on. Like we said, it’s too much! Tickets start at single day passes ($35-$45) and then up in various bundles, all available online.
The Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra (SJCO) of Houston formed in 1983 and is known as one of the nation’s oldest contemporary majority African-American community orchestras. With a mission of sharing music by Black composers with those who historically have limited access to orchestral works, the SJCO has provided musical service and inspiration for decades. (And you just might recognize them from Beyoncé’s performance of the National Anthem at a certain Big Game.) At 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30, the African American Museum presents the SJCO to the Black Academy of Arts & Letters (650 S. Griffin St.). GA tickets are $15 and VIP are $75, available via Ticketmaster.
Sunday, May 1
Just cannot wait one more day for the Dallas International Film Festival? You’re in luck. The DIFF organizers have felt the impatience emanating from Dallas film lovers and the theater hoodies waiting in the backseats of cars all over the city and planned the 2022 DIFF Spring Preview this Friday through Sunday. Score a sampling of premieres and festival favorites to gear up that cinematic appetite for even more to come later in the year. Choose from two powerful docs, an emotional dramady, a Western and a riveting drama … or see them all. The schedule is beautifully laid out to comfortably do just that. Check it out and purchase tickets (hurry!) online.
Tuesday, May 3Arts & Letters Live: Yotam Ottolenghi at the Eisemann Center
If we wanted to make it look like we were the best home cook ever to impress someone and we needed a book and a mentor, we’d always pick Yotam Ottolenghi. His cookbooks (Jerusalem, Simple) have a sense of joy as they celebrate ingredients and the pleasure of eating good food. But his recipes are deceptively accessible, and that’s why he remains one of our culinary heroes. The renowned chef comes to the Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive, Richardson) as part of the Dallas Museum of Art’s Arts & Letters Live series at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3. Ottolenghi celebrates his latest book Flavor and provides in-person inspo as he joins Café Momentum’s Chad Houser in conversation. This is rescheduled from a previous date, but there are still tickets available as of the time of posting.
Hot Fuzz 15th Anniversary Movie Party at Alamo Drafthouse Richardson
When Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost join forces, classics are created. Celebrate the 15th anniversary of 2007’s Hot Fuzz with one of Alamo Drafthouse’s epic movie parties. Pre-show craziness and themed props are guaranteed on top of a fantastic movie that took the buddy cop and small town conspiracy genres (tropes, maybe?) to entirely new heights. Book your tickets online for the 7 p.m. screening at the Richardson location (100 S. Central Expressway, Richardson). Aviator sunnies and TCB strut are optional.