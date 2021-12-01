The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Dec. 1-Dec. 8

Wednesday, Dec. 1Have Yourself a Broadway Little Christmas at Irving Arts Center
We don’t need every concert to be all carols all the time to qualify as festive. In fact, MainStage Irving-Las Colinas’ annual fundraiser is a fun mix of showtunes and snow-tunes performed by theater favorites from Dallas-Fort Worth. A little Cabaret, a little Annie and a little White Christmas in a two-act showcase? Yes, please. Tickets are $32.50 and the show starts 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, in the Dupree Theater of the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd.). Visit Irving Arts Center to buy tickets for that show or the following two nights.
Lysistrata by Aristophanes at Owen Arts Center
Even ancient Greeks knew a woman’s power — politically, socially and sexually. Take Lysistrata by Aristophanes, for example, owning the stage 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Margo Jones Theatre in SMU’s Owens Art Center (6101 Bishop Blvd.). All it takes is one woman deciding she’s had enough of war to put a stop it, albeit rather inventively if not comically. Our Greek isn’t perfect, but it seems something like, “All the ladies in the house withhold sex until the sad peens negotiate peace.” Or something. Translator Sarah Ruden and director Sara Romersberger are much more eloquent. Buy tickets ($14 adults, $8 students, faculty, seniors) online.
Thursday, Dec. 2Uncommon Thread at RO2 Art
Textile arts are fascinating because they can intimidate with their complexity while exuding a certain warmth. With Uncommon Thread, a group exhibition of artists Candace Hicks, Bumin Kim and Erica Stephens at RO2 Art (1501 S. Ervay St.), there’s a distinctly different interpretation of threaded art between the artists, but each draws the viewer in for a closer look. From Hicks’ pop-art perspective to Kim’s serene textures to Stephens’ take on quilting, the visual journey balances the whimsy and the weighty. Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and the show is open through Jan. 8.
Black Nativity at Bishop Arts Theatre Center
There are certain elements of the holidays that are grounded in tradition — like Bishop Arts Theatre Center (215 S. Tyler St.) presenting its 17th annual production of Black Nativity, Langston Hughes’ retelling of the Nativity story. But even tradition changes, and with this iteration, the performance is much more grounded in movement as celebratory music still shines as bright as the Christmas star. Tickets are $20 in advance online and $25 at the door. The show opens 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, and continues Thursdays through Saturdays through Dec. 18.
Friday, Dec. 3Dallas Black Dance Theatre's Black on Black
One of our favorite things is when a dance performance sells out, especially when it features original works choreographed by companies like the Dallas Black Dance Theatre and DBDT: Encore! Dancers. Why? That means these aren’t familiar dances, these aren’t expected Nutcrackers. These are new, exciting performances audiences have invested in. And it sold out. So why preview a sold-out show? Because you can still get tickets for the virtual show. Pay $25 for one virtual link to Black on Black per household. That’s a bargain, and it’s a brilliant way to support new art this holiday season.
The Dallas Cowboys are hosting Christmas at the Star (9 Cowboys Way, Frisco), which means it’s time for the Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza and that does not mean armchair quarterbacking with a starred Santa hat. Every Friday and Saturday until Dec. 18 get that game-day vibe festively upscaled with appearances by Cowboys legends — this Friday, Dec. 3, it’s Drew Pearson and fam — the lighting of a 67-foot Christmas tree, appearances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Drumline and the big guy himself, Santa. Be on the Tostitos Championship Plaza by 6 p.m. Admission and parking for this event are free. More details on guests and events online.
Saturday, Dec. 4Runway Run at Dallas Executive Airport
Elves on the Run 5K at Oak Grove Park
Elves or airplanes? Take your pick for a 5K this Saturday, Dec. 4. Both events start at 8:30 a.m., so decide between Elves on the Run at Oak Grove Park (2700 Darrin G. Medlin Trail) in Grapevine or the Runway Run at Dallas Executive Airport (5303 Challenger Drive). Both are also all ages, so you just have to weigh you and your crew’s love of costumes and pointy ears against the opportunity to run down an actual runway (Will you choose Airplane! or Tenet or Fast and Furious references?). Choose wisely, and register for Team Elf or Team Airplane soon, so you can justify carb-loading.
Saturday, Dec. 4, is a big day at Barry Whistler Gallery (315 Cole St.). It marks the opening of SERIALITY: A Group Exhibition with works by Linnea Glatt, John Pomara, Andrea Rosenberg, Lorraine Tady, Mark Williams and others. The show explores repetition as it relates to progression and the building of narrative. But the noon-3 p.m. open house is just one celebration. The gallery is also hosting a book signing for Metro Music: Celebrating a Century of the Trinity River Groove by locals Gene Fowler and William Williams from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The book takes a tour through Dallas-Fort Worth music history and offers an impressive collection of hundreds of images spanning Western swing, gospel, Tejano, ragtime, R&B, rock and more.
Sunday, Dec. 5Miracle on 134th Street in Celina, TX
Over in Celina (10455 County Road 133, to be specific) is a holiday experience so quaint it could be a plot point in a Hallmark Christmas movie. Every day from 5:30-10:30 p.m., Miracle on 134th Street cranks up the lights and spirit. There’s an 8,500-square-foot Santa’s workshop, a meet-and-greet with Sir Claus, a peppermint forest, carousel rides, train rides, food trucks and hot cocoa around fire pits. And yes, there are plenty of photo ops for the teens. Tickets are $25 Sundays-Thursdays and $35 Fridays and Saturdays. Find out more online.
Tuesday, Dec. 7Dining in the Dark at the Tower Club
Let’s get this out of the way: We’ve already worried about what to do if you choke during any Dining in the Dark event and no one can see you. We’ve decided you should pound on the table or clap, unless otherwise instructed. Now that’s out of the way, Dining in the Dark at the Tower Club (1601 Elm St.) offers a unique dining experience: Enter by candlelight before donning a velvet blindfold so your non-vision senses are heightened for the surprise pairing menu. Vegan, seafood and meat menus are typically available. Dining times for the Tuesday, Dec. 7, seating are determined upon ticket purchase ($150 per person), available online. Oh, and because we can't get past logistics to figure out how cool this could be, yes, you're allowed to go to the bathroom, but your server has to escort you from your table.
Get festive at lunch from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7., as the Turtle Creek Chorale offers Caroling in the Arts District in the lobby of Moody Performance Hall (2520 Flora St.). The free fa-la-las from Dallas’ favorite men’s chorus will put you in a festive mood, or at least a better one, even if you can’t be there in person: The whole thing is broadcast on WRR 101.1 FM. If we’re going to dive headfirst into the holidays at least we can do it in perfect harmony. Check out more on the Turtle Creek Chorale through their website.