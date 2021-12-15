The Best Things To Do In Dallas, Dec. 15-Dec. 22

Wednesday, Dec. 15Christmas Story Time and Santa at Interabang Books
Psst! Parents, put on outside pants and get the kiddos to Interabang Books (5600 Lovers Lane) by 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, for Christmas Story Time with Miss Sabrina. online.
Holiday Drag Bingo at Canvas Hotel Dallas
Bingo is underrated as a competitive sport. There’s aggressive stamping, yelling and mild confusion as the game wears on and more alcohol is ingested. And it’s even better with a fantastic host. So, 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, get to Holiday Drag Bingo at Chefs Palette in the CANVAS Dallas Hotel (1325 Botham Jean Blvd.). Hosted by none other than Dallas’ beloved entertainer Bleach, this Drag Bingo is a 21+ event and comes with built-in entertainment and a glass of bubbly. Food and drink is available for ordering from the bar menu. Tickets are $10 but space is limited.
Thursday, Dec. 16An Oak Cliff Carol at Urban Arts Center
online.
Elm Street Tattoo Annual Charity Christmas Party at Trees
This one is a real Dallas tradition. Elm Street is keeping rules alive and well and with good reason — this is its 25th successful year. First thing’s first: it starts at 8 p.m. “sharp” on Thursday, Dec. 16, at Trees (2709 Elm St.). It’s a formal event, so sequins, lamé, tuxes and all the trappings are recommended. No T-shirts allowed. This shindig also benefits children in need, so all attendees are required to bring a new, unwrapped toy and pay a $25 cover. Now that we’ve covered the requirements, here’s what you get: open bar, food, casino games with prizes, and, of course, live entertainment. Find out more about Elm Street Tattoo online.
Friday, Dec. 17A Winter’s Cabaret at Amphibian Stage
Amphibian Stage (120 S. Main St., Fort Worth) continues its habit of putting culture on stage and curious butts in seats with A Winter’s Cabaret 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18. The show brings to the Funk a charming wintery mix of Broadway hits, standards, contemporary songs and plenty of holiday spirit from Broadway, off-Broadway and touring performers Kevin Kirkwood Smith, Nicole Ferguson and Drew Wutke. Tickets are $40 and available online.
LeAnn Rimes: Home for the Holidays at the Winspear
Welcome home to Big D (Garland, especially sends its love), our gal LeAnn. Rimes is regaling lucky ticketholders with holiday carols and her own hits 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St.). Now, we’ve followed Rimes’ career since her first single, “Blue,” and she’s achieved hit after hit and garnered award after award. The songstress has got a pretty great track record for advocacy, which makes us fans of her person in addition to her vocal cords. Tickets start at $39.25 and can be purchased online. Oh, also? Somehow, LeAnn Rimes single-handedly made us obsessed with The Masked Singer, but can’t say that’s a good thing.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s Hollywood Holidays at the Meyerson Symphony Center
Getting seasonally crabby? Anxious that you should’ve ordered an extra of that Etsy thing? Can’t find the recipe for the fam’s pea soup? It’s fine. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra has a cure that will send you back to the warm and cheery vibes you get when you watch feel-good holiday movies this Friday through Sunday at the Meyerson Symphony Center (2301 Flora St.). They’ll pull out the stops on songs from old favorites like White Christmas and Meet Me in St. Louis to more recent releases (relatively speaking) like The Polar Express. Tickets are available for purchase online starting at $20 and prices vary depending on seats and show times.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Some people have a favorite cast member from Saturday Night Live. We don’t but only because we have a fondness for multiple Repertory Players (present and former). Lucky for us, four of them are taking the stage 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Winspear Opera House (2403 Flora St.) for the Vets of SNL show. Live from Dallas … it’s Jon Lovitz probably not "makin’ copies," Chris Kattan (Mango’s best was definitely with Garth Brooks), Ladies Man Tim Meadows and Finesse Mitchell (getting the stage time he deserves) for a rated-R night of stand-up. Tickets start at $29.50, available for purchase online.
4th Annual “Texas Loop” Bike Ride at Mockingbird Train Station
Cyclists, runners or walkers who use Strava, MapMyRun or other GPS trackers will be familiar with the trend in “drawing” a route. That’s what this 11 a.m. ride Saturday, Dec. 18, is all about. Everyone gathers at the start at Mockingbird Train Station and then rides to create the shape of Texas. The organizers have created the 11-mile route to avoid very busy roads and the no-drop ride paces at an estimated 9 mph, so it’s great for families. You could ride the lake and dodge pelotons and that one guy in the time trial helmet, but where’s the camaraderie in that? Here, the strangers all have the same goal: vaguely ridiculous fun. And with ridable winter weather, what could be better? Peep the route, then RSVP on Facebook.
Sunday, Dec. 19
Congratulations to North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) as they close their 30th anniversary season with Scrooge the Musical. The holiday tradition takes its second week on stage from Wednesday through its final performance 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, in Rodenbaugh Theatre of Willow Bend Center of the Arts (6121 W. Park Blvd.). Set in 1843, this production gives us all the best of old man Scrooge but levels it up with song and dance as he’s given that last chance for redemption. Tickets are $20 and $30, available online.
Artisan Market & Block Party at The Shops at Legacy North
It can be weird in a pandemic to spend a bunch of time standing in shopping lines and food courts, so The Shops at Legacy North (7401 Lone Star Drive, Plano) is hosting a family friendly market featuring more than 30 pop-ups from shops, makers, artisans and restaurants from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. The festive browse is set up along the pedestrian-only Lone Star Drive, so shopping can be done with drink — also very helpful in this time. If you’d like to give back, this market will be a Toys for Tots donation drop. Get all the details on Facebook.
Children’s Drawing from the Masters Sundays at Meadows Museum
Got a kiddo with the drawing bug? Get them to the Meadows Museum (5900 Bishop Blvd.) from 3:30 to 4 p.m. for a session of drawing with art teacher and artist Ian O’Brien. Little ones ages 5 to 12 can get inspiration from some big-time legends — and each other — in the awesome museum environment. Kids should bring their own sketchpads and pencils, but additional materials will be supplied. It’s first-come, so there are no reservations required, but space is limited. An accompanying adult must attend, but since the museum is free for those under 12, it’ll only be $4-$12 for non-members. Schedule timed tickets online.
Monday, Dec. 20Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony at the Winspear
She’s got pop, disco, dance and musical theater (hello, Phantom of the Opera) all in her arsenal. British soprano Sarah Brightman is the best kind of diva — with the talent to back it up. She’s bringing a festive twist to her vocal gymnastics to the Winspear (2403 Flora St.) 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, with a concert of holiday classics and fun tunes to brighten up the start of Christmas week. Tickets start at $49 and VIP packages with meet-and-greet are available. Purchase online.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Thirty years after his passing, Count Basie’s orchestra is still made up of musicians chosen by him and still performing to the delight of his fans. And they don’t slow down for the holidays. The Count Basie Orchestra hits the Meyerson (2301 Flora St.) 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, with a jazzy holiday concert that will add some swing to the season. Tickets are going to go fast so score them online like, right now.