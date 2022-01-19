The Best Things to Do in Dallas, Jan. 19-26

Wednesday, Jan. 19Peng Dang & Friends at Addison Improv
You’ve probably heard of Peng Dang, the Chinese comic based in Dallas, but we’ll leave a certain incident languishing away on the internet where Dang prefers it. What Dang has really excelled at of late is working bits about racism and personal perspective into his sets — the 2021 Atlanta spa shootings, for one topic. He’s also phenomenal at helping cultivate a culture of support amongst fellow comics, and after a pandemic that saw a decline in live audiences, his ensemble showcase, Peng Dang & Friends at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Addison Improv (4980 Belt Line Road) offers a great opportunity to give a bit of that support back. It’s not without cheek-straining rewards, since we get laughs from Paulos B. Feerow, Marcia Sam, Diego Rangel and others. Tickets start with a GA table for two for $10, available online.
Thursday, Jan. 20
Keep an open mind because this event offers a lot to take in. Cirque Italia presents Cirque Alcatraz outside in the big top at Town East Mall (2063 Town East Mall, Mesquite) from Thursday through Sunday. There’s an overarching story of two friends framed for murder who must endure the trials of being sent to Alcatraz — meanwhile there's acrobatics, “sensual” cabaret, musical performances, comedy and really flexible prison guards performing mind-boggling stunts. It’s rated R and no one is admitted under 13; anyone under 17 must be accompanied by an adult guardian. Tickets are $10-$50, available online. And if you miss Mesquite, it moves to Grand Prairie next week.
Friday, Jan. 21
Who couldn’t use a fairy tale right now? Enter Plano Metropolitan Ballet. The nonprofit company has an annual mission of performing an original fairy tale, and this year’s is "Aladdin." The dancers bring to the stage the grace and elegance expected from a ballet performance, but also a bit of humor, making this production a particular treat for story lovers of all ages. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday at Courtyard Theater (1509 H Ave., Plano). Tickets are $20 (nonrefundable) and are all reserved seating for pickup at will call. They are available for purchase online.
CARNE y ARENA at Fair Park
CARNE y ARENA (Virtually present, Physically invisible) is Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Academy Award-winning virtual reality experience that was the first VR experience to be chosen as part of the Festival de Cannes Official Selection. And now, Nasher Sculpture Center and the George W. Bush Presidential Center and other organizations bring the immersive narrative following the journey of Central American and Mexican refugees to the Food & Fiber Pavilion at Fair Park (1233 Washington St.). Each attendee enters a 20-minute experience alone and pays witness to true, personal refugee stories via state-of-the-art VR tech. Because of the nature of the experience, and that it is to be experienced alone, it is recommended for ages 15 and up (12 and under not permitted). CARNE y ARENA opens Friday, Jan. 21, and runs through April 18. Tickets (available only online) are $35-$55 and include parking in lot 3E only.
Saturday, Jan. 22KidFilm Family Festival at Angelika Film Center
USA Film Festival continues its tradition of presenting the oldest and largest children’s film festival in the world. Saturday, Jan. 22, kicks off the 38th Annual KidFilm at Angelika Film Center (5321 E. Mockingbird Lane) with a festival of programs presented free (with ticketing) over a variety of topics like diversity, empowerment, friends and fam, environmental awareness, self-expression and more. Now, while the schedule (which runs through Sunday) offers some great feature films (Birta, Jim Button and the Wild 13, Kung Fu Girl, and others), the real excitement — especially for short attention spans — comes with the variety of film shorts. Clustered by educational and fun toddler tales, animated adventures and live-action, the shorts always offer a way to pack a lot into a short time. Tickets are free but available on the day of showings only and about one hour prior to each show (or showcase). Check out the schedule online to plan your festing.
If you missed the comedy showcase Thursday, or just prefer Lewisville to Addison (there’s a joke in there somewhere), the Lewisville Grand Theater presents a Night of Stand-Up with two performances at 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. The bill is impressive with CJ Starr, everyone’s favorite comic stepdad, Latrice Wilkerson, rising Dallas star Peng Dang, who is clearly on a funny streak this week, and Emily Grefer, semifinalist for Funniest Comic in Texas. Single tickets are $12, but a full table of four seats is $72 — all options available online.
Sunday, Jan. 232022 International Holocaust Remembrance Day (virtual event)
International Holocaust Remembrance Day marks the liberation of Auschwitz and offers a day of reflection for the incredible tragedies of WWII. The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum offers a virtual event featuring second-generation survivors at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. Guests Julie Meetal Berman and Mark Jacobs tell the story of their parents’ experiences in Auschwitz and other camps. The museum also wants to share time in this remembrance to acknowledge peace and hope for the future. Participation is free, and registration is online. A link to the Zoom event will be sent one hour prior to the start of the program.
Yacht Rock Brunch at TK's
It doesn’t have to be summer for you to crave a little yacht rock. Make your new favorite act Loggins & Mimosas when you “Steal Away” to TK’s (14854 Montfort Drive) Sunday, Jan. 23, for a Yacht Rock Brunch. Mimosa flights are on the menu along with eggs benny … and surely some coffee if it was a long night and “This Is It” when it comes to alcohol. You won’t be “Sailing” with Christopher Cross, but nautical attire is encouraged. RSVP online.
Tuesday, Jan. 25
We nerd out a little bit in the best way when artists collaborate. Mixed media for single works, shared ideas, retreats, we’re here for all of it. That’s why we’re so in love with Matt Clark’s Until the Sun Rises (featuring works on paper in collaboration with William Grenier) at Conduit Gallery (1626 C Hi Line Drive) on exhibition through Feb. 12. For his third collaborative series, The Space Between, Clark partnered with photographer Grenier and the two have created dramatic representations of New Mexican landscapes. Grenier prints images on thick matte stock and then Clark uses acrylic paint to manipulate them to create works that are intoxicating. Each piece represents several moments captured: the photo taken, the photo printed, the painting. It’s like a creative journaling between two minds. The history captured speaks to Clark’s solo paintings in Until the Sun Rises as well, which are of saturated color fields often applied in layers across several years. They’re a study in application, but also a bit of a collaboration for the artist with himself. See more about the show and Conduit’s other current exhibitions on the gallery website.