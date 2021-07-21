Best Things To Do in Dallas July 21-27

Remember when it was useless to look for meaning in Pauly Shore's movies? The ’90s funnyman is back and performing in Dallas this week.

Thursday, July 22



Cry Havoc Theater Company presents Committed: Mad Women of the Asylum

It wasn’t that long ago that women would be institutionalized for being disagreeable among the

(obviously sexist) men in their communities. If that were the case today, there wouldn’t be enough state hospitals to hold us. And we mean that as a good thing. Cry Havoc Theater Company will showcase stories of Victorian women forced into psychiatric institutions with the immersive new play Committed: Mad Women of the Asylum. The play starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22, and runs through Aug. 1 at Southside on Lamar (1409 Botham Jean Blvd.). Tickets are $15 for students and $25 for the general public. Visit cryhavoctheatre.org for a full list of showtimes.

Six Foot Love series presents Monks of Saturnalia

The Wild Detectives (314 W. 8th St.) continues its Six Foot Love series this week with an outdoor performance by Monks of Saturnalia, a five-piece jazz ensemble led by composer Gregg Prickett. Monks of Saturnalia has had a rotating cast of veteran musicians since its inception in 1998, and according to the band’s bio, Prickett says his goal is to “stretch and extend the relationships between melody, harmony, rhythm, and concept, making a living vehicle for the group and the listeners to drive and ride to places they haven’t explored before.” The show costs $10 and starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22.

Jake "the Snake" Roberts

Professional wrestling Hall of Famer Jake "the Snake" Roberts enjoyed success on the mat throughout the 1980s and '90s but in recent years has taken his entertaining wit to the stage with a spoken word tour he's referred to as "Tales from the Pit." This week you can see The Snake in all his glory and hear the stories of his career, life, drug addition and recovery at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Trees (2707 Elm St.). Tickets are $30 at tix.axs.com.

EXPAND Catch the opening of Mahsa Moein's Life Goes On exhibition this week at Kettle Art Gallery. Courtesy of Kettle Art Gallery

Mahsa Moein: Life Goes On

In its first opening reception in over a year, Deep Ellum’s Kettle Art Gallery (2650 Main St.) will host Dallas-based arts educator Mahsa Moein in her exhibition Life Goes On. Her impressionist art draws inspiration from her native Iran and includes layered, bold colors derived from a landscape of mountains, deserts and sea, also imitating the colorful tapestry found in the country’s historic bazaars. In a press release, Moein states: “My work speaks of the inherent poetry, politics, dance, and sounds, striking against the limits that society has put in place for women." The opening, free to attend, begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22. Find more information at kettleart.org.

Reunion Tower presents Toy Show

Who says only kids can get excited about toys? Reunion Tower (300 Reunion Blvd.) hosts the Richardson-based toy and game company Goliath for Toy Show, showcasing the games Goliath is known for like Greedy Granny, Pop the Pig and Doggie Doo. They'll also unveil some new unreleased toys via video that will be available (in limited supply) for purchase. The event, at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 22, is free with your Reunion Tower ticket.

Yaa Halla Y’all

Belly dancing should really be called hip dancing, since it's all a matter of rhythmic hip-swaying, moving and shaking. But we suppose bellies are more fun to look at, especially when adorned with jewels and colorful garments. This dream-like choreography originating from Middle Eastern culture has entertained folks for decades in Grapevine at the annual Yaa Halla Y’all: A Gathering of the Stars in Texas, presented by Isis Studios and Academy of Performing Arts. Catch the four-day belly dancing festival beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Grapevine Palace Theatre (300 S. Main St.). Tickets are $15 to $75. More information at isisandthestardancers.com.



Friday, July 23

EXPAND See a performance by Wanz Dover and Max Oepen's new band Wanz and Max at Texas Theatre's screening of Possession. Mike Brooks

Possession with Mirrorbox and Wanz and Max

Texas Theatre (231 W. Jefferson Blvd.), ever a nurturing hub for the creative and a favorite locale for obscure and independent films, will bring back its beloved 33mm movie and behind-the-screen concert nights this week, starting with Andrzej Zulawski's 1981 masterpiece Possession, screened in the new upstairs theater. Following the film, Mirrorboxx, the instrumental solo project of Nervous Curtains’ Sean Kirkpatrick, will perform behind the screen downstairs, followed by Wanz and Max, the new experimental electronic band with Wanz Dover and Max Oepen. The show starts at 8 p.m., Friday, July 23.



Saturday, July 24



Pauly Shore

Former MTV VJ and ’90s funnyman Pauly Shore performs two shows this week at Hyena’s Dallas (5321 E. Mockingbird Lane). Shore performed in movies Bio-Dome, Encino Man and Son In Law before producing and starring in several of his own projects, like the mockumentary Pauly Shore Is Dead. These days, you can check out his podcast, Pauly Shore’s Random Rants, or head to the Dallas show at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Tickets are $25 at prekindle.com.

Dallas Museum of Art presents Make & Take

If you’re looking for a new hobby and want to flex your creative muscles, head to the Dallas Museum of Art (1717 N. Harwood St.) for their monthly Make & Take art-making series for adults. Learn various techniques and creative styles related to one of the museum’s art collections or special exhibitions on view. This week, try your hand at making sun prints inspired by the Concentrations 63: Julian Charrière, Towards No Earthly Pole exhibition. The museum offers class times at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 24. Tickets are $5 per person. Go to dma.org for more information.

Hard Night's Day

Beatles tribute band Hard Night’s Day's infectious performances hark back to the days of the British Invasion, screaming girls and four fabulous lads from Liverpool singing some of the most important songs in rock and roll history. They’re playing at their usual spot this week, Granada Theater (3524 Greenville Ave.). Catch the show at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Tickets are $15 to $24 at prekindle.com.

EXPAND The Marijuana March and Freedom Festival is Saturday. Malen Blackmon

Marijuana March and Freedom Festival

Stoners rejoice and head to Burnett Park (501 W. 7th St., Fort Worth) for the DFW Marijuana March and Freedom Festival at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24. Several hemp and CBD vendors will be on-site, including Hempy’s Emporium, CBD Pros USA and more. The event’s purpose is to create awareness and promote marijuana law reform, and it will include music and guest speakers.

Sunday, July 25



Val Kilmer Summer Series - Heat

Leading up to the highly anticipated documentary Val (out July 23) Texas Theatre (231 W. Jefferson Blvd.) hosts a Val Kilmer Summer Series this season, and this week sees his 1995 blockbuster Heat on the big screen — dubbed by the late great film critic Roger Ebert as “the greatest heist movie ever made.” Kilmer, who’s been public about his throat cancer since 2017 and now speaks using the aid of a medical device, contributed thousands of hours of film footage of his life to the documentary which he’s curated over the past few decades. Catch Heat at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 25. Tickets are $11.