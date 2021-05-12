The Best Things To Do in Dallas May 12 - 30

Pull out your best white clothes because golfing is back with the Official Watch Party & Music Festival of the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Thursday, May 13

Official Watch Party & Music Festival of the AT&T Byron Nelson

The long-anticipated AT&T Bryon Nelson golf tournament is here. Watch the action unfold at Craig Ranch Fitness and Spa during the watch party, which will have music and outdoor games. The four-day event runs from Thursday, May 13, through Sunday, May 16, at 7910 Collin McKinney Parkway in McKinney. The tournament will be shown live on the fitness and spa center's biggest screen from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. The event is free with registration on Eventbrite.

Friday, May 14

Hypnosis After Dark – An Adult Comedy Hypnosis Show

Jonathan Yeager once hypnotized the University of Texas Longhorns football team. As some of the players sat on stage, he'd walk out in the audience and hypnotize a few of their teammates, to hilarious results. This time, Yeager's making things R-rated in this adult-only hypnotist show in Fort Worth. You can expect adult language and suggestive content. The show will be Friday, May 14, at the Ridglea Room, 3309 Winthrop Ave., Fort Worth. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $16 to $75 on Eventbrite.

Ballet al Fresco

Ballet al Fresco is sure to enchant you with a collection of dance performances, from classical to contemporary pieces, including favorites such as Swan Lake and Sleeping Beauty. The shows will run for three days from Friday, May 14, to Sunday, May 16. On Friday, the evening show is at 8 p.m. Saturday offers a matinee show at 2 p.m. and an evening show at 8 p.m. On Sunday, the show will take place at 2 p.m., at Annette Strauss Square, 2389 Flora St. Tickets are $45 for general admission on attpac.org.

Saturday, May 15

Art at the Park, Pegasus Plaza

Local artists will display and sell their art at Art at the Park. Dallas Public Library will also come in clutch with some free gifts. Art at the Park is Saturday, May 15, at Pegasus Plaza,1500 Main St. The free event will run from 11 a.m to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Dallas Pizza Fest is the stuff of your dough dreams. Anna Colliton/ EyeEm/ Getty

Dallas Pizza Fest

If your daily breakfast, lunch and dinner consist of pizza, pizza and more pizza, then there's a festival perfectly tailored to your carb-and-cheese diet: Dallas Pizza Fest is all about stuffing yourself with pizza until you can’t take anymore. There will be pizza parlors, pizza trucks and pizza-eating contests. To wash all that dough down, there will also be beer and a wine garden. Dallas Pizza Fest takes place on Saturday, May 15, at Bottled Blonde, 505 N. Good Latimer Expressway. The event will run from noon to 8 p.m. Tickets are $7 to $10 on Eventbrite.

Cars and Cigars Frisco

Not only do cars and cigars rhyme, but they also make for a great morning/afternoon date, especially with coffee from Distretto Coffee Roasters to wake you up and get the day rolling. Filled with exotics, classics and modern muscle cars for all the car enthusiasts, this event will be in the parking lot of Industrial Cigar Co. Cigars are sold in the store, to be smoked outside. The free event starts at 9:30 a.m. and runs until noon at Industrial Cigar Co., 9500 Dallas Parkway, Suite 400, Frisco.

Morning Bird Walk

Better hurry to get in on this bird walk because walks are limited to 10 people. Trinity River Audubon recently restarted their bird walks, so BYOB. That's right, bring your own binoculars for this early morning bird walk, which will run from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m., Saturday, May 15, at Trinity River Audubon Center, 6500 Great Trinity Forest Way. Advanced registration is required at trinityriver.audubon.org.

Great egrets, wood storks and roseate spoonbills on the secret bird pond near Trinity River Audubon Center Sean Fitzgerald Photography

Sunday, May 16

Martyfest

Martyfest, a combination of drag and karaoke contests, will kick off with the first round of the karaoke contests between 15 contestants. Then there will be a break for a drag performance before heading into the second round. Then there will be more drag, and finally, round three of the contest. Following the last round and the tallying of votes, a winner will be announced. After that, the mic will be open to anyone else who wants to sing. The free event will run from 5 p.m. to midnight on Sunday, May 16 at Red's Yard, 410 N. Bell Ave., Denton.

CANVAS Dallas "BYOV" Bring Your Own Vinyl

Get your favorite vinyl ready because this Sunday, CANVAS is hosting a listening party. The music will be curated by DJ 5D, and food and drinks will be available for purchase. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, at CANVAS Dallas, 1325 South Lamar St. The event is free, but RSVP is recommended on Eventbrite.

Wednesday, May 19

National Theater Live: Cyrano

Cyrano is an adaptation, obviously, of Cyrano de Bergerac, a play based on the life of a French writer whose large nose affected his confidence in approaching his love interest and distant cousin, Roxanne. Cyrano, starring James McAvoy, offers a contemporary look at resisting the pressures of narcissism and using the tools we have available, like witty language and fighting abilities, to woo a love interest. The screening of the play starts at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at the Amphibian Stage in Fort Worth, 120 South Main St. Tickets are available for $20 at ovationtix.com.